Heated Rivalry’s François Arnaud on his relationship status: “None of your f***ing business”

François Arnaud delivered the perfect clap back when asked about his relationship status.

On the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Heated Rivalry star opened up about his personal life, from preferring to be the big spoon because he “loves to touch,” to revealing his cat allergy and that he’s been in love three times in his life.

With the aforementioned Crave series becoming a certified pop culture juggernaut, and rumours constantly swirling around the romantic lives of Arnaud, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, Arnaud made it clear that his love life is off-limits to the public.

After Andy Cohen asked Arnaud, “François, are you single these days?” he playfully, yet sternly, shut him down with, “None of your f***ing business.” The remark sent fellow guest star Mary J. Blige into a suppressed and uncontrollable cackle.

As one fan wrote in the comments: “I have never seen a white man gag Mary J. Blige… iconic.”

“Best answer ever! Let these newly super famous guys live their lives!” said another viewer, with a third writing: “We love you François Arnaud. You set those boundaries, you all deserve it.”

The Canadian actor rose to fame in the period drama The Borgias (2011–2013) and the supernatural series Midnight, Texas (2017–2018) before achieving global stardom with Heated Rivalry, created by Jacob Tiernay and based on Rachel Reid’s beloved MLM romance of the saame name.

Arnaud plays Scott Hunter, an American ice hockey player and captain of the New York Admirals, whose on-and-off-ice decisions ripple through the lives of Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Storrie).

Major spoilers coming for Heated Rivalry.

In episode three, the focus shifts to Scott Hunter and his developing romance with smoothie barista Kip Grady (Robbie G.K.), which ends in heartbreak as Scott struggles to come out of the closet, fearing rejection by the Admirals and the public.

Following the Admirals’ MLH Cup victory in episode five, Scott brings Kip onto the ice. As Shane, Ilya and onlookers hold their breath, Scott kisses him passionately, making history in the process as the first out MLM hockey player (in-universe).

Shane and Ilya’s shocked reactions, and Ilya’s eventual choice to ‘come to the cottage’, convey just how much this changes their lives and romance.

In his WWHL segment, Arnaud was asked by a fan whether Scott and Kip’s story will continue in the upcoming second season, and if “the rumours are true” that they will receive a spin-off series.

“Oh, err… I’m hearing all sorts of things. [You will] for sure see more of them,” Arnaud responded. “Whether it’s in the main show, or in a spin-off, remains to be… I’m as anxious as you to know.”

Heated Rivalry has been met with overwhelming acclaim, with episodes five and six ranking among IMDb’s highest-rated, while stars Storrie and Williams have been propelled into global recognition. A second season has been confirmed, with filming expected to begin this summer.

Heated Rivalry is currently available to stream in the UK via Sky TV and NOW TV.