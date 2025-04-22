Heartstopper to wrap up Nick and Charlie’s story with feature film!

Netflix has announced that the fourth season of Heartstopper has been scrapped in favour of “one final feature film”.

On 22 April, which marked the third anniversary of the season one launch, the streamer announced that the stories of Nick (Kit Connor), Charlie (Joe Locke) and the rest of the beloved gang will be wrapped up with a film that adapts the unreleased sixth volume of Alice Oseman’s graphic novels.

In a statement, Oseman said: “I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

Still Alice and Colette director Wash Westmoreland will direct the film, while Connor and Locke will serve as executive producers, alongside Oseman, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Euros Lyn.

Major news incoming: production will begin this summer!

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them.

“Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

The full cast is yet to be announced, but the following cast members are expected to reprise their fan-favourite roles: William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Jenny Walser as Tori, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Fisayo Akinade as Nathan, Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh, Bradley Riches as James and Bel Priestly as Naomi.

The third season of Heartstopper received widespread acclaim, with critics praising the cast performances, Connor and Locke’s developed chemistry, Oseman’s stellar writing and the introduction of more mature storylines.

Oseman previously discussed Heartstopper’s future—in live-action and the upcoming sixth and final graphic novel—in an interview with Tudum by Netflix.

“In terms of the show, obviously there is more story in the books that we have yet to cover, and we would love to tell the end of the story in TV form,” said the creator, writer and illustrator.

“As much as I—and everyone else—want the final installment to come to the screen as soon as possible, there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything. But we’re doing our best, and will let fans know as soon as we can.”

At the time, Oseman shared that they’re “very much at the beginning” of writing the last graphic novel, “which is a very bittersweet feeling”: “I love Heartstopper so much, so I am very sad that it’s going to end, but I’m ready to tell the end of that story…

“I feel like it’s in the best circumstances. I can’t wait to show everyone what happens. Our little gang of Heartstopper characters are going to all grow up and have to go out into the big wide world.

“It’s really fun to imagine where all of these characters are going to end up. I’m excited to take them on that journey in Volume 6.”

While we wait for more news on the Heartstopper MOVIE!, revisit our cover story with Locke and his on-screen sister, Jenny Walser, here.

All three seasons of Heartstopper are available to stream on Netflix.