Former NHL star says Heated Rivalry’s success ‘should open the door for first openly gay player’

A former NHL star has reflected on the possibility of an openly gay hockey player following the release of Heated Rivalry, a new gay hockey drama.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Sean Avery – who played for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers and Dallas Stars – said he hopes the success of the lauded show “should open the door for the first gay NHL player, if there is one”.

He added that he doesn’t “know firsthand of any gay players past or present”, although he does think, “I must have had a gay, closeted teammate at some point in my career”.

The athlete, who ventured into acting after retiring in 2012, advocated for same-sex marriage in 2011 when he recorded a video for the New Yorkers for Marriage Equality campaign. In the months before New York legalised same-sex marriage, Avery travelled to Albany to speak directly with politicians and push for the change.

Avery told Rolling Stone that athletes have “adapted and understand how to navigate and protect themselves much better today” from social media rumours and online speculation. He said the relationships of players should never have to face gossip, saying: “Relationships in general are hard these days for everyone. Pro athletes have insecurities. These guys are human.”

And while he calls Heated Rivalry “the worst hockey show ever made”, he also describes it as “the most incredible gay hockey show ever made. Sometimes I look away from the TV, it’s pretty graphic”.

Based on Rachel Reid’s hit novel, Heated Rivalry follows Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two elite professional hockey players who have a fierce rivalry on the ice but harbour a secret romantic relationship behind closed doors.

The official synopsis reads: “What begins as a secret fling between confused teenagers at 17 evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings off it.

“Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”

Since its double-episode premiere on 28 November, Heated Rivalry has become a viral sensation and critical success, with praise aimed at its faithfulness to the source material, Williams and Storrie’s chemistry (on and off-screen), and its bold sex scenes.

Check out our Heated Rivalry tag for all the reactions from fans – and the cast.

New episodes air every Friday on Crave in Canada and on HBO in the US, with the finale scheduled for 26 December.

As of writing, a UK release has sadly not been announced.