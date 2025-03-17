Drag Race fans share their dream cast for Philippines’ Slaysian Royale

RuPaul’s Drag Race has announced its first-ever “Slaysian Royale,” and fans have flocked to social media to share their dream cast for the highly-anticipated season.

On 13 March, World of Wonder revealed that Drag Race Philippines will introduce a “twist on the Vs. the World format,” popularized by the British and Canadian editions, as former Filipino contestants go head-to-head with some of the franchise’s most iconic Asian queens.

Set to premiere worldwide exclusively on WOW Presents Plus later this year, it follows the first three seasons of Drag Race Philippines, which were respectively won by Precious Paula Nicole, Captivating KatKat and Maxie.

In a statement, World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said “this new version of Drag Race shines a spotlight on Asian drag as never before, celebrating its culture, its history and creativity in a unique battle royale.”

With the cast yet to be revealed and rumours swirling as to which legendary Asian queens will make their ru-turn, fans have been creating their own dream lineups.

When it comes to queens from seasons one to three of Drag Race Philippines, the following names have been mentioned: Xilhouette, Minty Fresh, Viñas DeLuxe, Arizona Brandy, M1ss Jade So, Khianna, Angel, and Tita Baby.

For RuPaul-hosted seasons, fans have suggested Manila Luzon, Jujubee, Plastique Tiara, Ongina, Anetra, Marina Summers, Kim Chi, Pangina Heals, Jiggly Caliente, Gia Gunn, River Medway, Le Fil, and Saki Yew.

Joella, the self-described “Slaysian Diva” who went viral multiple times on Drag Race season 17 earlier this year, has been a fan-favourite. She tweeted: “I have not stopped talking about Drag Race Slaysian Royale since the news came out bc like I’m actually very gagged and tbh honored.”

Finally, while this isn’t a comprehensive list—given the endless roster of iconic Asian queens—here are just a few contestants from international seasons that fans have lobbied for: Kyne, Kimmy Couture, Aurora Matrix, Melinda Verga, Minhi Wang, Kandy Zyanide, Année Maywong, Dearis Doll, Kana Warrior, and Genie.

