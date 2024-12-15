Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Sarah Michelle Gellar shares new outlook on potential reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar has had a change of heart regarding a potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

Back in 2023, the Cruel Intentions star seemingly shut down the idea of revisiting her iconic character new series.

“I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up,” Gellar told SFX Magazine in a recent interview, per CBR.

“I am all for them continuing the story because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl, who has the power can have the power.

“It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”

While Gellar seemingly closed the door to a Buffy reboot, the beloved talent shared a different opinion during her recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

When asked about the series and potentially coming back, the Wolf Pack star said: “It’s funny. I always used to say no because it’s in its bubble, and it’s so perfect.”

Gellar went on to say that watching other reboot series like And Just Like That and being part of the Dexter prequel series helped her realize that there “are ways to do it.”

“Definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe,” she added. “It could be anything. It’s a universe. And it makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.”

Gellar’s comments come a few months after a producer from the planned Buffy reboot revealed that it was essentially shelved.

The show, which was initially confirmed in 2018, was set to feature a Black lead and be helmed by original series creator Joss Whedon and Fringe alum Monica Owusu-Breen.

However, four years after the show was announced, producer Gail Berman revealed that it was “on pause” during a 2022 interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV Top 5 podcast.

She then clarified her comment further by stating that the term “on pause” was “industry speak for purgatory, make of that what you will.”

Berman had previously worked on the original series and its spin-off Angel as one of its producers.

Since its premiere in 1997, Buffy the Vampire Slayer has often been considered one of the best shows in television history.

The show focuses on a titular character as she uses her supernatural abilities to defeat vampires, demons and the forces of darkness.

During its seven-season run, the show delivered critically acclaimed episodes like Hush, The Body, and Once More, with Feeling.

It also made TV history for its unapologetic LGBTQ+ representation – specifically regarding queer Scoobie Gang members Willow Rosenberg (Allison Hannigan) and Tara Maclay (Amber Benson).

Here’s to hoping that Gellar and her iconic character return for another round of vampire slaying in the future.