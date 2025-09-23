The first full-length trailer has landed for BOOTS, Netflix’s upcoming gay military series starring Miles Heizer.

Inspired by Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine, the series is set in the “tough, unpredictable world of the 1990s US Marine Corps – when being gay in the military was still illegal.”

Heizer, best known for his performance as Alex in 13 Reasons Why, stars as Cameron Cope, a “directionless” and “closeted” teen who enlists with his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), the son of a decorated marine, “as they join a diverse group of recruits”.

The official synopsis reads: “Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.

“With sharp wit and plenty of heart, BOOTS is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.”

In the first full-length trailer, set to George Michael’s iconic anthem ‘Freedom’, Cameron and Ray receive a military makeover and face the wrath of Sgt. Sullivan (Max Parker), while Cameron reveals that his mother (Vera Farmiga) told “everyone I died” rather than admitting he entered the Marines – “so that she can sell lipsticks.”

The trailer closes with Ray telling Cameron, “It’s just the first day,” to which Cameron hilariously replies: “We’ve only been here for one day?!”

Described as a “one-hour comedic drama that delivers an irreverent, off-beat take on the coming-of-age story,” BOOTS hails from creator and co-showrunner Andy Parker (Tales of the City), showrunner Jennifer Cecil (The Umbrella Academy) and executive producer Norman Lear.

The series also stars Kieron Moore (Masters of the Air), Nicholas Logan (Parish), Brandon Tyler Moore (Mayor of Kingstown), Blake Burt (Geostorm), Rico Paris (Zola), Dominic Goodman (He’s All That) and Angus O’Brien (Hightown).

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Heizer said “there really isn’t another show like BOOTS”: “It’s very funny, uplifting, and has a particularly great soundtrack. You’ll laugh, you’ll cheer, and… I’m sorry, but you’ll probably cry as well.”

All eight episodes of BOOTS drop 9 October on Netflix – watch the trailer below.