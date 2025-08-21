Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd debuts major transformation in first look at new series

Half-Man, the new series from Richard Gadd, has unveiled its first set of images.

The six-episode BBC drama stars Gadd and Jamie Bell (All of Us Strangers) as Ruben and Niall, half-brothers who reunite after years of estrangement, “prompting an exploration of the highs and lows of their relationship from the 1980s to present day”.

According to the BBC, the series will capture “the wild energy of a changing city” and “plumb the depths of what it means to be a man”.

Gadd debuts a striking transformation in the first-look images, showcasing a more muscular build, high skin fade, thick beard and tattoos. In another shot, he appears physically imposing beside Bell as their characters reconnect in a diner.

A co-production between the BBC and HBO, Half Man was also written and created by Gadd, marking the first time the Scottish actor has done so since his 2024 series, Baby Reindeer.

Adapted from his autobiographical one-man show, the black-comedy thriller memorably starred Gadd as Donny Dunn, an aspiring comedian whose life unravels as he’s stalked by a disturbed stalker by the name of ‘Martha’ (Jessica Gunning).

Simultaneously, Donny embarks on a complex relationship with Teri (Nava Mau), a trans woman.

Baby Reindeer was met with universal critical acclaim, with Gadd winning three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Lead Actor.

Gunning also took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, while Mau made history as the first openly trans woman to receive a nomination in the same category.

Half Man is set to premiere in 2026 on the BBC and HBO Max.

The cast also includes Stuart Campbell, Mitchell Robertson, Marianna McIvor, Neve McIntosh, Charlie De Melo, Bilal Hasna, Julie Cullen, Amy Manson, Philippine Velge, Stuart McQuarrie, Piers Ewart, Scot Greenan, Charlotte Blackwood and Calum Manchip.