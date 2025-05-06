American Horror Story: Disney TV Studios boss shares bittersweet update on season 13

American Horror Story season 13 has received a disappointing update.

Back in 2020, FX ordered three additional seasons – 11, 12 and 13 – of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck’s popular anthology series.

Since that fateful day, the show’s team have treated fans to two spooky additions to the franchise, American Horror Story: NYC and American Horror Story: Delicate.

However, since the season 12 finale in April 2024, details surrounding season 13, its plot and cast have remained a mystery.

After months of uncertainty and speculation, the chief of Disney TV Studios, Eric Schrier, finally shared an update with Deadline on the forthcoming entry, and it’s certainly bittersweet.

“We don’t have another incarnation of American Horror Story ordered, but it’s a franchise that, by design, can always be rebooted. And so when Ryan has an idea that is great and can figure it out with his schedule of all the things that he’s doing, I could very well see us doing another instalment,” Schrier told the news outlet.

When asked if American Horror Story would continue following the 13th season, Schrier confirmed that there would always be a place for the show as long as Murphy has an idea.

“The way we work with Ryan is different than with other creators, he’s in a select few group of people that, if he has a great idea for another American Horror Story, and that’s something that [FX Networks chairman] John [Landgraf] and the team at FX really want to do, we’re going to figure it out,” he explained.

While American Horror Story season 13 won’t be on our screens anytime soon, Murphy confirmed in October that he wasn’t giving up on the show.

“I haven’t really landed on it yet. There’s a couple things in contention. I did have a wonderful conversation with Sarah Paulson the other day, and she was like, ‘Okay, I think it’s time we get the band back together, so let’s make some calls here,” he told Variety.

“So I’m gonna have dinner with Sarah and Evan Peters in the not too distant future, because they’re both dear to me. I love that show. I’ll never give up on that show.”

That same month, Paulson echoed sentiments similar to Murphy’s during her appearance on Good Morning America.

“I think there is a big chance that I will return to American Horror Story. I’ve got everything crossed. I would like to do it more than anything. It’s my home. It’s where I started,” she said.

“I got to play seven different characters in seven years which, as an actor, is the most exciting, thrilling thing. [It] also allows an audience to be ready for anything you’re going to do because they’re not attached to one thing that you do, specifically. That has given me a lot of career flexibility.”

Paulson continued to reveal that she’s keen to reunite with her “favourite people”, creator Ryan Murphy and co-star Evan Peters: “You can pretty much tell me what time I will be there, and I will be there.”

While we’ll have to wait a bit longer for American Horror Story season 13, fans will have plenty of content to consume from Murphy and company – including the Charlie Hunnam-led third season of Netflix’s Monster, FX’s American Love Story, The Beauty and All’s Fair.

You can watch all 12 seasons of American Horror Story on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US.