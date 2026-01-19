Adults star Jack Innanen responds to Heated Rivalry fan cast: ‘Jacob Tiernay, I’m available for season 2’

Jack Innanen has launched his bid for a role in the second season of Heated Rivalry.

The TikTok star and actor, who garnered acclaim last year for his role in FX’s comedy series Adults, has been fan-cast in two major roles in Rachel Reid’s beloved MLM romance series, most notably Wyatt Hayes from The Long Game.

“Folks, I have seen the stuff on Twitter. ‘Oh, Wyatt Hayes! Troy Barrett! Oh!’” Innanen said in an Instagram Story, before turning to creator, writer and producer of Heated Rivalry: “Jacob Tiernay, I’m available for that second season. Just puttin’ that out there.

“I’m from Southern Ontario, I played Single-A, center and left wing. Preferred centre though. 2019 intramural champions. I know my way around a puck, let’s just say that brother. Let’s make magic.”

Heated Rivalry premiered in November on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the U.S. The series follows rival hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) as they embark on a secret fling that unfolds into a multi-year journey of “love, denial and self-discovery.”

The show received widespread critical acclaim, with episodes five and six ranking among the highest-rated of all time on IMDb. Critics praised the performances and chemistry of Storrie and Williams, Tierney’s faithfulness to the source material and the series’ intimate scenes.

Season two has been confirmed, with Storrie recently revealing that filming is expected to begin this summer.

It will adapt The Long Game, the second novel in Reid’s series, which focuses on Shane and Ilya’s love story (and is the sixth book overall) and introduces Wyatt Hayes, the goalie for the Ottawa Centaurs and Ilya’s new hockey team.

Innanen has additionally been fan-cast as Troy Barrett, another player for the Ottawa Centaurs and the lead of book five, Role Model.

In another Instagram Story, Innanen joked that the “rumours are true… I’m in the second season of Heated Rivalry!”: “[My character is] not romantically involved with either of the two main characters, but it’s more following me dangling the f**k out of them.

“Then the second episode, I hip check the Russian guy, [he] lands on his neck [and he’s] paralysed. He’s out for the whole shit. The third episode, I scrap the Canadian dude, knock him out cold [and he gets a] concussion. He’s out for the whole season.”

Innanen added: “So then, from the third episode on, it pretty much just follows me.”

The actor currently plays Paul Baker in Adults, which follows five friends in their twenties as they navigate adulthood in Queens, New York.

The comedy quickly became a hit with both fans and critics, with Paul and Anton (Owen Thiele) — affectionately nicknamed “Panton” — becoming one of the most championed new ships of last year.

Adults has been renewed for a second season, and is reportedly filming between January and March in Toronto.