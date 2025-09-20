New cabaret concert Wondering Soul to debut at London’s Crazy Coqs in November

Following his acclaimed debut at the venue with Notes & Riffs On Love alongside The Luke Bacchus Trio, lead West End actor and singer Cameron Bernard Jones (Ain’t Too Proud, RENT, Play On!) will return for a new solo concert, featuring a broad repertoire ranging from classic musical theatre tunes to American spirituals and original poetry.

He will be joined by pianist, composer and writer Guillermo Nazara, also returning as the show’s music director, following his 2023 debut in There Is Nothing Like A Dame, starring Peter Cummins.

The two LGBTQ+ artists will join forces for a double-feature performance of their show Wondering Soul scheduled for November 3rd, 2025. The show will feature songs by some of the most celebrated composers from both Broadway and the West End, with a bonus original song written by Guillermo Názara especially for the occasion.

Cameron Bernard Jones said: “I am so excited to be back to the Crazy Coqs after the warm welcome Notes & Riffs On Love was received with. This is such a personal concert for both Guillermo and me, and I just can’t wait for people to experience all that we have in store — it is truly going to be a magical night!”

Guillermo Názara added: “Cameron and I have been discussing the idea for this concert for over a year now. I’m so exhilarated that it’s finally happening. It’s an extraordinary repertoire, which added to his incredible voice, is just simply going to wow everyone.”

The concert will be held on November 3rd 2025 at Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zédel in London, with performances at 7pm and 9:15pm. Tickets and more information can be found here.