London and Amsterdam Gay Men’s Choruses reunite for Together Again! concert

Who doesn’t love a good reunion show? Back in 2017, the London Gay Men’s Chorus travelled to Amsterdam for a joint concert with the Amsterdam Gay Men’s Chorus, called Together. Eight years on from then – and to mark the 10th birthday of the Amsterdam Gay Men’s Chorus – the two groups will be reuniting for a new concert, Together Again!, which is taking place at Conway Hall in London later this month.

The show promises to be a celebration of friendship, community and joy, bringing together gay, bi and queer men from these two cities which both have fierce and fabulous LGBTQ+ histories.

Amsterdam Gay Men’s Chorus chair José Luzardo said: “In our 10th anniversary year, we’re honoured and excited to be joining the London Gay Men’s Chorus on stage for this joint concert. Our chorus brings together gay, bi and queer men from more than 30 countries, and they all share a love of music, dance and having a place to be themselves. Taking a trip across the North Sea to perform with our LGMC friends represents a big milestone for our chorus, which has grown considerably since we first performed together in Amsterdam in 2017. We can’t wait to perform this uplifting programme together!”

London Gay Men’s Chorus chair Martin Brophy added: “So happy to join our voices in song and celebration with Amsterdam Gay Men’s Chorus – together again, stronger together.”

The Together Again! concerts, hosted by drag artist Matron, will take place at Conway Hall, Red Lion Square, London on Saturday 27th September, with performances at 4pm and 7pm.

Tickets and more information can be found here.