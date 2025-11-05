Dates announced for new Pride musical, based on award-winning film, in Cardiff and London

We’re big fans of the 2014 film Pride, which picked up the Queer Palm award at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. The inspiring true story, set during the 1984 miners’ strike, sees a small group of gay men and lesbians lend their support to miners in a small village in south Wales. The film is being adapted to a new stage music, which will be brought to life on the National Theatre’s Dorfman stage from 11 June to 12 September 2026, following preview performances at Sherman Theatre in Cardiff from 31 March to 18 April 2026.

So what’s it all about? Well, picture the scene: summer, 1984. With miners on strike across the country, 24-year-old activist Mark Ashton tries to rally a disparate group of gay men and lesbians into forming a support group for the beleaguered strikers. Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) quickly finds itself entwined with a small pit village in south Wales. What follows is the remarkable true story of two threatened communities joining forces – and discovering they have more in common than they ever imagined.

Funny, fierce and full of heart, Pride will have original music by Christopher Nightingale (A Christmas Carol), Josh Cohen (Sylvia) and DJ Walde (Sylvia). This inspiring story of real-life events, which sees two communities united and set aside their differences, is set to an original score with songs inspired by protest anthems, pop, rock, disco and the Welsh choral tradition. Casting will be announced soon.

Director Matthew Warchus said: “It was one of the greatest joys and privileges of my career to direct the film version of Pride. I’m so excited to be working alongside Stephen again – together with Chris, Josh and DJ – to bring this hugely emotional and inspiring true story to the stage and let it sing.”

Writer Stephen Beresford added: “It was an incredible experience to bring the true story of Pride to the screen, and it’s equally thrilling to now bring it to the stage. The soaring, epic nature of this story seemed tailor-made for musical theatre – and to collaborate with Josh and DJ, and reunite with Matthew and Chris has been nothing short of a joy. I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

On bringing the world premiere of Pride to the stage, National Theatre director Indhu Rubasingham said: “When I heard that Matthew and Stephen were adapting their beloved film Pride as a stage musical, I knew instantly that I wanted it to be here at the National Theatre. The Dorfman is an intimate, flexible theatre renowned for new writing and for challenging expectations. The world premiere of Pride will push the limits of what is possible in this space, both joyful and disrupting, I can’t wait for audiences to experience its power.”

