Burlesque the Musical is a fun and frivolous night out with some great crowdpleasers – review

We went to check out Burlesque the Musical last year in Manchester – not in a review capacity, just to see what it was like – so we already had a fair idea of what to expect when the show opened in London at the Savoy Theatre. There have been some tweaks, of course, and this theatre is a very different space to the Manchester Opera House – but by and large it’s the same show, itself an adaptation of the iconic 2010 film starring Cher and Christina Aguilera.

We should note that a scheduling conflict meant we couldn’t attend the main press night, so we ended up catching the show later in the run. We had a couple of understudies on our night, including Hope Dawe taking on the lead role as Tess, and Courtenay Brady playing Jackson, Tess’ love interest. Aside from a slightly questionable accent from Brady, both stepped up brilliantly to play these very prominent characters.

Whether or not you enjoy Burlesque the Musical pretty much hinges on how big a fan you are of Todrick Hall – he is very involved in this production. He’s part of the writing team for the music, he leads some of the choreographed numbers, and also plays multiple minor characters throughout the show – he’s rarely off-stage. We quite enjoy what he does – the dancing is seriously impressive, his vocals are solid and the jokes are very stupid but delivered with impeccable timing. As long as you’re ok with the evening at times veering on becoming The Todrick Hall Show then you’ll enjoy the performance.

The plot was never the strong suit of the movie and that remains the case in this stage adaptation. It’s somewhat pedestrian and predictable – nothing here will take anyone by surprise – and the dialogue between the songs is a bit banal. But to criticise this show for lacking in narrative would be to miss the point: the audience will have come to see the crowd-pleasing numbers and this show has plenty of those. This is a talented cast, delivering show-stopping ballads and upbeat ensemble numbers with powerhouse vocals and spectacular choreography.

We had a good night with Burlesque the Musical. It’s unlikely to win any awards for its story, and at times it feels like there’s a bit too much spotlight on Todrick – which is a shame, given how talented the other cast members are – but there’s a lot of fun to be had with these songs.

GAY TIMES gives Burlesque the Musical – 3/5

