A Christmas Carol returns with a hearty dose of festive cheer at The Old Vic Theatre – review

We’ll start with the same caveat we did last year: we’ve already seen this production of A Christmas Carol and we already know we like it. This is the ninth time that Jack Thorne’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale has played at The Old Vic Theatre – we’ve not seen it every year (this is our fifth time) but it doesn’t really change much year on year. That’s absolutely fine by us, however – it’s a charming production sure to delight children and adults alike. If it ain’t broke, why fix it?

One thing that does change each year is the actor playing the role of Ebenezer Scrooge: for 2025 we have Paul Hilton, who is excellent. An eccentric creation, he plays the villain brilliantly, yet his transformation as the play progresses is believable. We haven’t seen a Scrooge we didn’t like, but Hilton is a strong contender for our favourite yet – his is a crowd-pleasing performance, and you’d need a heart of stone not to warm to him by the story’s conclusion.

Otherwise this is almost the same as previous productions, so if you’ve been before you’ll know what to expect: the Old Vic has been transformed, the show plays out in the round, and it’s a semi-immersive experience, one which begins well before the start of the play. The actors are already in the auditorium as the audience is arriving, offering free mince pies and satsumas, encouraging Mexican waves (we’re not entirely convinced they were a thing in Victorian England, but it’s fun nonetheless), and playing musical instruments.

Music is a big part of this production: unsurprisingly it’s full of Christmas carols, some of which are sung, others performed by the in-house live band, and a few played hauntingly – and beautifully – by the cast, using hand bells. It all adds to the magic of the experience, which is complimented by a series of enjoyable set-pieces. From the copious amounts of fake snow to the spectacle of the festive feast, this is a production which really throws everything and the kitchen sink at its audience – but hey, sometimes more is more, and it all works brilliantly here.

We’ve seen this production several times now and we’ve enjoyed it each year, but we think this one might just be our favourite yet. It’s the perfect show to catch this Christmastime – wonderfully entertaining and with a heartwarming message, you’re guaranteed to leave the theatre with a smile on your face.

GAY TIMES gives A Christmas Carol – 5/5

