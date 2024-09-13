Why Am I So Single? is a fun new queer musical with great songs – review

We’re not quite sure where to start with a show like Why Am I So Single? – it’s arrived on the West End amid much fanfare and with a huge weight of expectation. This is the second musical from Marlow and Moss, the writers of Six, which of course is not just a runaway success in London but has toured internationally and is still enjoying a successful Broadway run too.

Comparisons are inevitable, but Marlow and Moss have not tried to replicate the formula – while Six plays out more like a pop concert, running at 80 minutes straight through and with the focus much more on the songs than on the dialogue, While Am I So Single? is more traditional musical theatre fare, with a run time of two and a half hours (including interval) and with more of a narrative focus. Unlike Six it’s also very much set in the present day, following the story of two twentysomethings as they navigate the trials and tribulations of dating in contemporary London.

We say it’s traditional but it also breaks away from musical theatre conventions. Why Am I So Single? throws the traditional song structure out of the window and replaces it with one marked ‘every tune should be a banger’ – it’s fun, although slightly overwhelming at times. You may be expecting a big showstopping number complete with slick choreography to close act one, but instead we have a novelty pop song about a bee getting into the flat. But the absence of a traditional showstopper in the expected place doesn’t really matter given we have countless others throughout the show.

Subject-wise this a meta musical: our central pair are loosely based on writers Marlow and Moss and this is a show about them trying to compose a new musical to play at the Garrick Theatre – unsurprisingly, the show they are writing is the show we are watching. It’s also a pastiche of their favourite musical: our protagonists are Oliver (Jo Foster) and Nancy (Leesa Tulley); their best friend is Artie (Noah Thomas) which is short for Art Fuldodger; even their agent is called Faye Gin (Olivia O’Connor). There’s a great musical number called ‘Meet Market’ which is a play on ‘Who Will Buy?’ – it sees Nancy and Oliver enter a real-world dating app where the profiles come to life, only to lie about their height.

The show’s thoughtful consideration of issues within the queer community is one of its strengths. While for the most part this is a light-hearted comedy, occasionally it will land some serious points which can result in some genuinely poignant moments. We see Oliver’s wrestles and wrangles with gender identity – switching between ‘he’ and ‘they’ pronouns throughout the show – and we see Oliver unsure and often second-guessing how much of his/their authentic self to show for fear of rejection. Internalised homophobia, and the causes and consequences thereof, is also considered effectively in ‘Disco Ball’, which is an incredibly powerful moment. We feel the show’s themes are likely to resonate with many LGBTQ+ theatregoers.

We do have a couple of issues with Why Am I So Single? however. As mentioned, it’s a show in which pretty much every song is a banger, which is fun, but quite relentless and after a while somewhat overwhelming. The show’s more-is-more, ‘everything and the kitchen sink’ approach is a bit much. When the pace slows, such as during soaring ballad ‘Just In Case’, it’s very noticeable – this provides a tender, beautiful, intimate moment that’s hugely effective. We could have done with a few more scenes like this – a little more ebb and flow would have been appreciated. Additionally, while it makes a handful of points very well, these moments are fleeting and deployed sparingly – for the most part the show is just a couple of friends having a laugh in their apartment, which is amusing but largely inconsequential.

Despite this we still had a thoroughly enjoyable evening with Why Am I So Single? Did we enjoy it as much as we enjoyed Six? No. But the writers have wisely steered clear of trying to repeat the formula, and in the process have delivered a fun new show full of great songs. Marlow and Moss are terrific songwriters and this musical is a real showcase for their writing prowess – this is the second of hopefully many more musicals from this talented duo.

GAY TIMES gives Why Am I So Single? – 4/5

