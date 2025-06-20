Olympo: All of Roque’s spicy gay sex scenes ranked

Following months of unashamed, thirst‑filled articles from our end about Olympo’s highly anticipated gay content, the Netflix series has finally arrived — and, thankfully, it’s just as steamy as we’d hoped.

Created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet and Ibai Abad, the Spanish young adult series explores the “sporting, emotional, and life adventures of a group of elite young athletes” who must test the limits of how far they’re willing to go for glory.

The official synopsis reads: “At the CAR Pirineos, the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes.

“But when Núria, her best friend and teammate, surpasses her for the first time, Amaia realizes that some athletes are improving their performance in inexplicable ways… After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face the dilemma: how far are they willing to go?”

As well as Clara Galle as Amaia and María Romanillos as Núria, the cast is rounded out by Agustín Della Corte as Roque Pérez, Nuno Gallego as Cristian Delallave, Nira Osahia as Zoe Moral, Martí Cordero as Charlie Lago, Juan Perales as Sebas Senghor and Najwa Khliwa as Fátima Amazian.

Della Corte’s Roque is Amaia and Cristian’s bestie and the HRC’s star player — a powerhouse on the pitch who doesn’t hide who he is, even when his sexuality earns side‑eyes and slurs from the locker room. But that doesn’t stop him from scoring, both on the field and between the sheets.

So, in the name of very serious investigative journalism, we’ve ranked all of Roque’s sex scenes — from hot to, well, hottest. (None of them are flops, basically.)

4. Roque and Diego feat. Gym Chalk (episode 1)

Olympo’s first act of ze gay sex sets the tone for what’s to come in the, err, explicit department (re: a hell of a lot of nudity and action). After Roque — the HRC’s golden boy on the rugby pitch — shares a charged glance with his closeted teammate Diego (Gleb Abrosimovv), the two take their hormones (and desires) to a conveniently unlocked supply closet. In a passionate — and extremely sweaty — tangle of limbs and athletic angst, Roque bottoms for Diego, only for a rogue tub of gym chalk to crash down and erupt all over their naked bodies, prematurely ending their X-rated romp.

3. Roque and Sebas feat. Lies! (episode 7)

Roque and Sebas’ third rendezvous is steeped in lies and deceit. The HRC rugby documentary doesn’t just highlight Roque as an out and proud player — it also captures a sneaky shot of the two kissing on the pitch, a bold (and reckless) move given that the cameras were rolling and Sebas isn’t out yet. Roque chooses to bury the evidence, flat‑out lies to his lover, and the two end up tangled together anyway, with betrayal hanging thick in the air. Still insanely hot, however. (Those butt shots, though?!)