London Gay Men’s Chorus bring festive concert Christmas Bop to the Southbank Centre

With the festive season rapidly approaching we’ve been looking out for some fun things to do to get us into the spirit of it all, and it looks like the London Gay Men’s Chorus have a camp-as-Christmas treat in store which might be just the ticket. On 6th and 7th December they’ll be performing at the Queen Elizabeth Hall at London’s Southbank Centre with their retro themed concert Christmas Bop.

It’s time to dust off your diamanté dancing shoes and join the Chorus for a toe-tapping trip back to the dance halls of the 1950s and 1960s. Christmas Bop promises to be a vintage show featuring festive classics that capture the sound of an era when rock ‘n’ roll, jive and bunny hop filled the airwaves. It’s time to jive and jingle all the way!

Packed with a colourful, energetic arrangement of witty and quirky songs to help kick-start your festive season, including ‘Jingle Bell Rock’, ‘I Saw Daddy Kissing Santa Claus’ and ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’, this show from artistic director Simon Sharp is sure to be a sleigh ride to remember. The show will be hosted by Rachael Wooding, who most recently starred in Olivier-winning hit musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge, which we gave a glowing 5-star review earlier this year.

It’s set to be a busy festive season for the London Gay Men’s Chorus – as well as Christmas Bop, they’ll also be performing this weekend as part of the Queer Croydon Christmas Extravaganza festival at Stanley Hall; and a little closer to Christmas, the boys will be joining Sandi Toksvig at the Royal Albert Hall as part of her variety show Sandi Claus is Coming to Town.

