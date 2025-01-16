Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo dazzles and delights at London’s Royal Albert Hall – review

Over the years we’ve become big fans of the Cirque du Soleil here at GAY TIMES, with their annual residency at the Royal Albert Hall being something we really look forward to, brightening up an otherwise dreary January. For this year we have a revival of their 2005 show Corteo, which is being staged at London’s Royal Albert Hall during its 20th anniversary year.

As with previous shows, there’s not a huge amount in the way of narrative – which to be honest doesn’t matter at all, as we don’t watch these sorts of shows for their stories – but it concerns the character Mauro the clown. Effectively the show is his dream of how his funeral will play out, and he watches the proceedings unfold alongside us, sometimes joining in with the scenes.

It looks absolutely stunning. We’ve never seen the Royal Albert Hall configured in this way – a huge traverse stage divides the audience into two halves, meaning everyone watching is surprisingly close to the action. It makes this vast venue feel intimate, which helps with a show like this. The proximity of the audience to the performers increases the sense of peril when a dangerous-looking stunt is being performed.

The performers utilise the height of this particular venue to great effect. Whether angels are floating elegantly high above the stage, or aerialists are swinging from chandeliers, or our performers are partaking in an Up!-inspired balloon sketch (which proves to be a genuine delight), Corteo really uses this unique space to maximum effect.

As with previous years, not every scene lands brilliantly, and we found ourselves losing interest in some of the sillier moments. The more slapstick-style clowning sequences – particularly an extended theatrical pastiche of Romeo and Juliet – didn’t particularly pique our interest. It’s a show for all ages however and we’re sure younger audience members would have enjoyed these moments.

Don’t let one or two tame sketches put you off – for the most part this is a wonderful show, which at times is really rather playful and charming. Cirque du Soleil is an incredible troupe of performers and the Royal Albert Hall is a magical venue to experience this show in – if you’re looking for something to liven up your January this would be well worth checking out.

GAY TIMES gives Corteo – 4/5

