Ballet Shoes is a beautiful adaptation of Noel Streatfeild’s beloved novel – review

The National Theatre always puts on a more family-friendly show over the festive season – last year they delighted us with a brilliant adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches, which was thoroughly charming and quite the spectacle. It was so impressive, in fact, that we wondered how this year’s offering could possibly top that. We needn’t have worried: this new production of beloved children’s novel Ballet Shoes, adapted by Kendall Feaver, is absolutely wonderful.

It tells quite a ludicrous story: at the top of the show we’re introduced to Great Uncle Matthew – or GUM, for short – played brilliantly by Justin Salinger (who takes on a wide range of additional roles later on, to hilarious effect). GUM, an avid explorer, collects a whole array of artefacts on his travels, and over the course of a few years manages to acquire three baby girls who have been abandoned by their respective parents. He leaves his great niece Sylvia (Pearl Mackie) to raise them while he is away on his travels.

The three girls – Pauline (Grace Saif), Petrova (Yanexi Enriquez) and Posy (Daisy Sequerra) – are united by the adopted surname Fossil, inspired by GUM’s collection in the house. Initially bickering and a bit bratty, they learn to adapt, survive and eventually thrive in their unfamiliar new surroundings. At its heart this a quite traditional (but heartwarming) tale of triumph over adversity; of working together to achieve; of never giving up on your dreams.

We enjoyed the central message of being able to be whoever you want to be – whether these girls aspire to be actors, dancers, car mechanics, pilots – nothing is off-bounds, and doing what makes you happy is actively encouraged. With a diverse array of supporting characters there’s also a wonderful message of inclusivity and acceptance at its core, with people of all walks of life brought together and celebrated.

We had a really wonderful evening with Ballet Shoes – it tells a truly wonderful and uplifting story, it’s performed by a talented ensemble cast, the staging is delightfully creative and it’s all underpinned by some powerful, important messages which will resonate just as much with today’s audiences as they would have when the book was first published. A charming night out – one well worth including as part of your festive schedule.

GAY TIMES gives Ballet Shoes – 5/5

More information can be found here.