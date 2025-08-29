Lady Gaga has finally blessed us with the release date for her highly anticipated Wednesday single, ‘The Dead Dance.’

Back in July, rumours began to swirl that the pop icon was cooking up a track for the hit Netflix series after she was spotted with Tim Burton, on the Island of the Dolls in Xochimilco — one of Mexico’s most infamous haunted destinations, littered with hundreds of dismembered dolls.

Speculation reached new heights earlier this month after Variety reported that the song was officially in the works, adding that a music video would also accompany the release.

While sources were vague on the release date, only giving a September window, we now know when the track will be in our hands.

On 27 August, fans attending Netflix’s Wednesday season 2 Graveyard Gala event were treated to a surprise appearance from Gaga, who announced that ‘The Dead Dance’ would be dropping on 3 September.

“I am so excited to be here tonight. I’m taking a little break from the Mayhem Ball to say hello. I had a wonderful time working on Wednesday season two,” the ‘Bad Romance’ singer told the crowd.

“Even just being a small part of the show. I loved working with Tim Burton, and Jenna and everyone here is so incredible. I’m also here to confirm that my song ‘The Dead Dance’ is coming out 3 September.”

Gaga went on to say that the track “is a part of the show” before expressing her excitement to see everyone do ‘The Dead Dance.’

Naturally, Gaga’s announcement has been a hit with fans, who flocked to social media to celebrate the upcoming release.

One Little Monster on X/Twitter wrote: “OMFG Netflix is involved in the promo of the song. We won so bad!”

Another fan wrote: “I wonder if she’ll be immediately adding it to the MAYHEM ball set list.”

A third Lady Gaga enthusiast added: “Wait, so ‘The Dead Dance’ has actual choreo!?!? Oh Abra—”

In addition to treating fans to a new song, Gaga is set to appear in part two of Wednesday season two as Rosaline Rotwood – “a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths” with the title character.

At the Wednesday premiere in London (30 July), Burton confirmed his collaboration with Gaga, describing her as an “inspirational artist.”

He went on to compare his experience working with the Oscar winner to season two cast members, Joanna Lumley and Steve Buscemi, saying: “These people come on this set, you see the whole crew kind of light up. It’s a beautiful thing to witness.”

Wednesday season two Part Two on 3 September.