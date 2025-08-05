“Protect The Dolls!”: Mariah Carey dazzles at Brighton Pride

“It’s tiiime!” After a five-year wait (insert the obligatory “It’s been 84 years” Titanic meme here), songbird supreme Mariah Carey made a dazzling return to the UK on Saturday 2 August for her headline concert at Brighton Pride.

Originally slated to appear in 2020, the superstar’s appearance was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making this long-awaited performance feel all the more special. As the sun dipped below Brighton’s horizon, 50,000 fans gathered at Preston Park to witness the legendary diva’s show stopping spectacle.

With over 200 million records sold, 19 Billboard Hot 100 number ones (the most by any solo artist) and five Grammys to her name, it’s rare to see an artist of Mariah’s calibre at a Pride event – this felt like a celebration of her enduring bond with the LGBTQIA+ community, making it clear that she’ll always be there for us.

Defrosting earlier than usual this year, the Queen of Christmas traded snowflakes for sequins in anticipation of her upcoming 16th studio album, Here For It All. Already spawning two singles – the sultry R&B banger ‘Type Dangerous’ and the dancehall-hued ‘Sugar Sweet’ with Shenseea and former Gay Times cover star Kehlani – Brighton Pride got an early taste of what’s to come.

As the lights went down, Chappell Roan’s ‘Pink Pony Club’ blasted over the speakers, setting the tone perfectly before a montage of MC’s most divalicious moments played onscreen, soundtracked by her underrated album track ‘Thirsty’. The audience was, indeed, thirsty for what was to come.

Opening with ‘Type Dangerous’, the icon said “Protect The Dolls” in a trans pride flag-inspired mini dress and jacket by Julian Mendez Couture, a moving statement of solidarity that received rapturous applause from the crowd.

Performing a tightly packed 24-song, 90-minute set, Mimi drifted effortlessly through a glittering catalogue of fan-favourites, deep cuts and remixes that spanned her 35-year career – complete with four costume changes and countless shirtless dancers. From the whistle notes of ‘Emotions’ to the heartache of ‘We Belong Together’ and the pure pop joy of ‘Fantasy’, almost every era of her career was honoured. This was the ultimate Mariah Carey experience.

The elusive chanteuse’s vocal performance, too often underestimated, was strong and self-assured. This is the most lively and confident we’ve seen her all year. The gays love MC, and she loves us just as much.

Before launching into a soaring rendition of ‘Hero’, Mariah dedicated the ballad to the rainbow community. “The LGBTQ+ family, both as a community and as individuals, have been there for me for so long, supporting me through good times and bad,” the songstress told the crowd. “I just want you to know that I’ll always, always be there for you.”⁠

Mariah Carey’s Brighton Pride performance wasn’t just a concert, it was a love letter to her queer lambily – a testament to the role music plays in connecting and uplifting our communities, and a reminder of the warmth and joy found among fellow fans (hi Cat and Sallie!). After five long years, we were reminded that good things really do come to those who wait.

Mariah Carey continues her Celebration of Mimi tour in the UK at the Royal Sandringham Estate on 15 August. Find out more and grab your tickets here.