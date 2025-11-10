Lily Allen to perform West End Girl in its entirety at Mighty Hoopla 2026

Lily Allen and Scissor Sisters are set to headline Mighty Hoopla 2026, with the former performing her acclaimed new album in full.

On 10 November, festival organisers announced the first acts lined up for the UK’s ultimate pop music extravaganza, which attracted over 65,000 attendees in 2025 — its eighth year.

Allen has been confirmed as the festival’s Saturday headliner and will reportedly perform her fifth studio album, West End Girl, in its entirety.

The alternative pop record was released to universal critical acclaim for its genre-blending sound and brutally honest lyrics about her marriage and divorce from Stranger Things star David Harbour.

Allen subsequently scored three top 20 singles, including ‘Pussy Palace’, which became her first top 10 hit since 2014.

She will be joined on the Saturday by Todrick Hall, JLS, Horse Meat Disco, Agnes, Appleton, Empress Of, Heather Small, House Gospel Choir, Lucy Spraggan, Mae Muller, DJ Paulette, Say Now, The Artful Dodger and Tulisa.

Meanwhile, headliners Scissor Sisters will be joined on the Sunday by Five, Alexandra Burke, Trixie Mattel, Booty Luv, Cascada, Estelle, FKA.4MA, Jaguar, Jodie Harsh, Kiesza, Liberty X, Louise, Mykki Blanco, Shura and The Wanted 2.0.

The 2026 festival will also see the return of The Bump, which showcases some of the world’s most acclaimed DJs and live performers, as well as Queertopia, a specially curated stage celebrating the most exciting names in queer music.

According to organisers, these are the “first wave” of acts to be announced, with over “100 more” to be confirmed over the next year.

Co-founder Glyn Fussell said in a statement: “We have a long history with both our epic headliners, and it’s going to be a monumental year. Every year we listen to all your pop needs. The line-up next year is full of the most diverse, chaotic and divine artistry ever!”

Co-founder Jamie Tagg added: “Every year we strive for pop perfection, and next year’s mix of international artists, boybands, girlbands, live acts and DJs delivers just that. We still have some huge names to announce, so we’re very confident this will be our most in-demand year yet.”

Tickets for Mighty Hoopla 2026 go on sale Tuesday 11 November at 10am. Saturday and Sunday General Admission tickets start from £79.50 + booking fee, while weekend tickets start from £159.50 + booking fee. You can secure your ticket with just a £20 deposit.