Little Monsters, unite! Lady Gaga finally announces The MAYHEM Ball Tour

Lady Gaga has finally announced The MAYHEM Ball Tour!

On 26 March, the pop icon revealed that she will travel across North America, Europe and the UK later this year in support of her seventh studio album MAYHEM.

It will follow Gaga’s headlining sets at Coachella, stadium residencies in Mexico City and Singapore, as well as her landmark free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro.

The MAYHEM Ball commences 16 July in Las Vegas a T-Mobile Arena, before travelling to cities such as Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, London, Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona and Berlin.

“This is my first arena tour since 2018,” said Gaga. “There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”

Tickets for the North American dates will be available on Monday 31 March with various presales, while the Artist Presale begins Wednesday 2 April (you can sign up here!). General on-sale kicks off on Thursday 3 April via LiveNation.

It’s a similar situation for select shows in Europe: Mastercard presale starts 31 March, while “additional presales run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale for all EU/UK dates beginning Thursday, April 3 at 12pm local time at ladygaga.com”.

See the full list of tour dates below!

THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES

Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES

Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Released earlier this month, MAYHEM made history as Gaga’s most acclaimed studio album to date with a rating of 84/100 on Metacritic.

Featuring the lauded singles ‘Disease’ and ‘Abracadabra’, as well as future hits ‘Killah’, ‘Zombieboy’ and ‘Shadow of a Man’ (we could honestly name the whole album), MAYHEM debuted at number-one in various territories – including the UK and U.S. – and was the biggest female debut of the year on Spotify.

The new era has been one for the herstory-books, with Mother hitting new peaks critically and commercially. Her Bruno Mars-assisted single ‘Die With A Smile’ has broken records as Spotify’s longest-running number-one, while ‘Abracadabra’ became her highest solo debut on the platform.

Additionally, Gaga surpassed her ‘Rain On Me’ collaborator Ariana Grande to become the female artist with the most monthly Spotify listeners.