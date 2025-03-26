Little Monsters, unite! Lady Gaga finally announces The MAYHEM Ball Tour

Lady Gaga has finally announced The MAYHEM Ball Tour!
On 26 March, the pop icon revealed that she will travel across North America, Europe and the UK later this year in support of her seventh studio album MAYHEM.
It will follow Gaga’s headlining sets at Coachella, stadium residencies in Mexico City and Singapore, as well as her landmark free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro.
The MAYHEM Ball commences 16 July in Las Vegas a T-Mobile Arena, before travelling to cities such as Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, London, Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona and Berlin.
“This is my first arena tour since 2018,” said Gaga. “There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”
Tickets for the North American dates will be available on Monday 31 March with various presales, while the Artist Presale begins Wednesday 2 April (you can sign up here!). General on-sale kicks off on Thursday 3 April via LiveNation.
It’s a similar situation for select shows in Europe: Mastercard presale starts 31 March, while “additional presales run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale for all EU/UK dates beginning Thursday, April 3 at 12pm local time at ladygaga.com”.
See the full list of tour dates below!
THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES
Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Released earlier this month, MAYHEM made history as Gaga’s most acclaimed studio album to date with a rating of 84/100 on Metacritic.
Featuring the lauded singles ‘Disease’ and ‘Abracadabra’, as well as future hits ‘Killah’, ‘Zombieboy’ and ‘Shadow of a Man’ (we could honestly name the whole album), MAYHEM debuted at number-one in various territories – including the UK and U.S. – and was the biggest female debut of the year on Spotify.
The new era has been one for the herstory-books, with Mother hitting new peaks critically and commercially. Her Bruno Mars-assisted single ‘Die With A Smile’ has broken records as Spotify’s longest-running number-one, while ‘Abracadabra’ became her highest solo debut on the platform.
Additionally, Gaga surpassed her ‘Rain On Me’ collaborator Ariana Grande to become the female artist with the most monthly Spotify listeners.