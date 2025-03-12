Lady Gaga fans have a beautiful theory about MAYHEM track Vanish Into You

Lady Gaga fans have shared a beautiful theory regarding her new track ‘Vanish Into You,’ and we’ll never be the same.

On 7 March, the music icon dropped her highly anticipated seventh solo studio album, Mayhem.

Chronicling Gaga’s return to her pop roots, the record’s standard edition features 14 tracks, including her hit singles’ Die With A Smile’, Disease’ and ‘Abracadabra’ – the latter of which became her highest-charting solo debut on Spotify.

Since its release, Mayhem has received critical acclaim, with many music publications lauding the album for its dynamic production, Gaga’s vocals and authentic lyrical content.

In addition to winning over the critics, the record has captivated Little Monsters worldwide. Over the last few days, fans have flocked to social media to dissect every inch of the album and share theories regarding their favourite songs.

One track that has garnered much attention has been ‘Vanish Into You,’ with some Gaga enthusiasts speculating that it could be about the singer’s late friend and collaborator Tony Bennett.

On 11 March, TikTok user reignzocrates uploaded a video of screenshots explaining the theory.

At the start of the post, they highlighted the song’s lyrics, “Once in a blue moon/ I forget you” and “And once in your life / You’ll be mine”, before pointing out that Bennett has popular songs named ‘Blue Moon,’ and ‘For Once in My Life.

The fan then theorised that ‘Vanish Into You’s’ pre-chorus – “Do you see me? / Do you see me now? / I’ve been waiting for you cryin’ out” – was about the pair’s viral 2021 performance in which Bennett – who was battling Alzheimer’s disease – remembered Gaga after she walked on stage.

It didn’t take long for other Little Monsters to embrace the heartwarming theory, with one person writing in the comment section: “Ok, well now I’m crying again, and this song had so much more meaning.”

A second Mayhem enthusiast added: “This is exactly how I read the song.”

However, not all fans were fully convinced that ‘Vanish into You’ was about Bennett, with some theorising that it could also be about Gaga’s romance with fiancé Michael Polansky.

“Gaga loves to make twisting songs, this could make sense, as well as it could be for her and Michael.” one fan tweeted.

Another listener commented: “But this completely gets negated by the “picture by our bedside” line.”

While fans continue theorising about the true meaning of ‘Vanish Into You,’ we do know that it holds a special place in Gaga’s heart.

When speaking to Elle in January, the ‘Shadow of A Man’ singer revealed that the song featured one of her favourite lyrics.

“There’s a song on LG7, the lyrics are, ‘Saw your face in mine in a picture by our bedside. It was cold in the summertime. We were happy just to be alive,'” she explained. “I love that lyric, ‘It was cold in the summertime.'”

Gaga then gave further insight into her love for ‘Vanish Into You’ during the Spotify Presents: Little Monster Press Conference, revealing that it was the first track she wrote for Mayhem.

She also compared it to the record’s final track, ‘Die With A Smile’ describing them as “apocalyptic love songs with one being less hopeful.”

“In ‘Vanish Into You’, ‘I imagine that I just want to disappear into the person that I love the most,” she explained.

“And ‘Die With A Smile’ there’s this sense of peace. I really wanted Mayhem to end, like I wanted to know that for myself, too.”

Check out Lady Gaga’s insightful Spotify Presents: Little Monster Press Conference here or below.