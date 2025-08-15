‘I’m taking my power back’: Khalid announces first album since coming out as gay

Khalid is ‘living in his truth’ with his upcoming fourth album.

On 15 August, the American singer-songwriter announced the release of After the Sun Goes Down, which arrives 10 October via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records.

Led by ‘In Plain Sight’, a party anthem blending pop and soul, the album is, in Khalid’s words, “about taking my power back, living in my truth, and being able to express myself freely.”

The Grammy nominee added: “I’m excited for my fans to experience this new era with me, not just musically, but personally.”

After the Sun Goes Down will be Khalid’s first album since coming out as gay. He confirmed his sexuality on 22 November 2024 after being outed, telling fans: “I got outed and the world still continues to turn… I am not ashamed of my sexuality.

“I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobody’s business! But I am okay with me.”

On 8 June, Khalid was moved to tears when he performed at his first-ever Pride event.

At WorldPride DC 2025, he told the crowd he was “choked up”, adding: “Before I continue, I wanna thank you guys so much for accepting me. Thank you for supporting me. It means the world to me. It makes me so happy. I feel like I’m here on the stage.”

Khalid continued to acknowledge how much of a milestone the event was for him: “It feels pretty big, and I didn’t know I was going to cry, but I’m an emotional person.”

In an interview with Billboard, the star also opened up about the “freedom that comes from knowing I can just be myself and still be embraced and appreciated”.

“That doesn’t change because the world finds out I’m gay,” he said. “Because I don’t change because the world finds out I’m gay.”⁠

Since his 2016 debut single ‘Location’, Khalid has released a string of massive hits and become a streaming juggernaut.

Ten of his songs have surpassed a billion streams on Spotify, including his collaboration with Billie Eilish, ‘Lovely’, which has been streamed 3.4 billion times and is one of the platform’s most-listened tracks.

A selection of his biggest hits include ‘Eastside’ with benny blanco and Halsey, ‘Silence’, ‘Better’, ‘Young Dumb & Broke’, ‘Talk’ with Disclosure and ‘Love Lies’ with Normani.

‘In Plain Sight’ is out now – watch the music video below.