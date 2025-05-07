f5ve join forces with Kesha on the liberating dance banger ‘Sugar Free Venom’

Rising J-pop group f5ve have released an infectious collaboration with Kesha to coincide with the release of their long-awaited debut album.

Titled ‘Sugar Free Venom’, the high-energy, glossy dance banger celebrates female liberation and unapologetic confidence, with the quintet urging the listener to “hit the floor” and “get independent”.

In the accompanying video, f5ve transport their fans to a dreamy pink and purple nightclub, paying homage to iconic music videos such as ‘Buttons’ by The Pussycat Dolls, ‘Check on It’ by Beyoncé and ‘Pink Champagne’ by E-girls.

Kesha was presumably unavailable for the music video, with her vocals appearing only via a television screen, though she makes a hilarious cameo through archival footage of her singing ‘Die Young’ on a Tokyo subway in 2012.

‘Sugar Free Venom’ is the fourth single from their debut album SEQUENCE 01, following ‘Magic Clock’, ‘UFO’, ‘Underground’ and ‘Lettuce’. The album is executive produced by the legendary BloodPop, with additional production from A.G. Cook, Hudson Mohawke, Count Baldor and AOBeats.

Released on May 5, SEQUENCE 01 has received glowing reviews from both critics and fans for the quintet’s genre-blending sound, fusing pop, dance, rock, and funk, while maintaining their signature J-pop identity and broad appeal.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Since the release of their debut single ‘Lettuce’, f5ve – consisting of J-pop veterans Sayaka, Kaede, Miyuu, Ruri and Rui – have accumulated a passionate following, particularly amongst LGBTQIA+ people.

In a recent interview with GAY TIMES, Miyuu said: “Every time we release, the LGBTQIA+ community acts and spreads the word. Not just about our music, but the existence of f5ve to more people. So, I think more and more people are getting to know f5ve. It’s all about you, besties.”

“I’m happy that so many people have commented, spread the word, and are constantly cheering us,” added Sayaka. “I think gay people like us because we love being ourselves.”

Ruri also said that the group would “not be here today” without their rainbow fanbase: “I can’t imagine not having their support. You are an existence that must be with us; our dreams won’t come true without you. We will always be together.”

It was recently announced that f5ve will perform at the queer festival Ladyland, taking place on 27 and 28 June in Brooklyn, NYC. They join a star-studded line-up of stars including Cardi B, FKA Twigs, Pabllo Vittar, Kevin Aviance, Cobrah and more.

Revisit f5ve’s interview with GAY TIMES here, and check out the fierce video for ‘Sugar Free Venom’ below.