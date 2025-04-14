Ethel Cain makes history as the first trans woman to earn a top 10 album in the US

Following its long-awaited vinyl release, Ethel Cain’s debut album Preacher’s Daughter has finally reached the top ten in the US.

The critically-acclaimed album, released in 2022, also debuted at number-one on Top Album Sales with 39,000 equivalent album units, marking her best week yet. As a result, Cain makes history as the first openly trans woman to achieve a top ten album on the Billboard 200.

(Kim Petras’ highest-charting entry on the Billboard 200 was her debut album Feed the Beast, which reached #44. She did, however, become the first openly trans artist to win a Grammy Award and peak atop the Billboard Hot 100 with her Sam Smith collaboration, ‘Unholy’.)

Amid the Trump administration’s relentless attacks on the trans community, which have fostered an increasingly hostile environment for trans people in the US, the impact of seeing an openly trans icon like Ethel Cain succeed on the charts cannot be overstated.

Here’s hoping Ethel Cain scores a second consecutive top ten entry — maybe even a number-one?! — with her upcoming sophomore release, Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You.

Slated for release in August 2025, the album picks up where her eerie ambient detour Perverts left off — and will reportedly act as a prequel to Preacher’s Daughter.

Alongside the album, the singer-songwriter will embark on her “biggest tour to date”, Willoughby Tucker Forever, with venues including London’s Eventim Apollo, Paris’ L’Olympia, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, Berkeley’s Greek Theater.⁠

Visit here for more information on tickets.