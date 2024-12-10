Destin Conrad: “There’s so many gay boys that need songs about other gay boys”

What’s the role that music plays in your life? For some people it’s therapy, for some people it’s a way of explaining their mood, what is it for you?

It’s definitely therapy for me in a sense. When I go through something with someone I’m definitely like I need to write about this. It all comes back to my actual life: my romantic relationships and even my platonic tiffs that I get in. I just want to write about them and how I felt. It’s about how I feel and it’s a form of therapy.

Do you write about things while they are happening or after?

I can’t write about it when I’m going through it. I have to feel it and then get over it and write about it. It would be really sour if I wrote about it while I was feeling it. When you feel things very strongly and it’s current, it’s hard to take yourself out of it. I definitely have to say ok that happened, let’s evaluate: how did that make me feel. That’s where the therapy comes in.

It’s sort of like a debrief with yourself afterwards.

Exactly.

So you’ve been singing like all your life, right?

Yeah. I grew up singing in church. My aunt was an evangelist so she was a big reason as to why I was in music and performance at an early age. She would have these church boat rides where she would rent a boat and everybody would come on and everyone would donate and fundraise and I would come on and sing. My mom also told me that I would hum a lot when I was a baby before I could talk. So it’s kind of always been a thing for me.

It’s interesting because I’m too online – I’m on Twitter too much – but one of the things that’s said on there every few months is we don’t have the great singers we used to have because people aren’t growing up in church any more.

I keep seeing that too. I mean the root of R&B is gospel. I feel like before we were making love songs about people it was definitely about God and then someone made it secular. I definitely agree in some way that it does play a role in R&B and why [the genre] isn’t as big as it used to be. Not a lot of my peers go to church. Even melodically there’s a lot of things that tie gospel and R&B together with runs and the inflection. I learned a lot of that in church and listening to gospel music. A lot of R&B artists I know are big fans of Kim Burrell and freak out over those church runs.

“Submitting is the ultimate power and strength.”

You said that Colorway changed your life forever. Was it just that it helped you decide to do music full time or was it something else?

That’s definitely what it was, the fact that it gave me purpose. I didn’t really know what I was doing. My friends were like well you can do this and you can do that, maybe you should act. I just feel like I didn’t want to choose one thing so I did a lot of different things. I sold t-shirts for a while, I did everything. But I’m in it now. I identify myself as an artist now. I’ve toured and done the whole thing. And maybe it was a little bit of imposter syndrome that played into it but now I walk in the room and I’m like I’m an R&B singer.

Sometimes that feels like something you can be even more proud of if you discovered it on your own and it’s not something someone told you to do.

For sure. I’m definitely proud of it because it’s mine. It’s my story, these are my experiences, my melodies, my writing. Granted, I work with songwriters as well and I love collaborating with people but the majority of it is my story and my feelings. I’m very proud of it now.

When you went in to start working on your Submissive project, did you know you wanted it to be a two-part project?

It’s something that had crossed my mind. But I didn’t really know I was going to make a part two until I started making it. A big reason I did part two was I wanted to tour and I didn’t have enough songs because my projects were EPs, they weren’t full-length albums. So that was a big reason: I wanted to have a full set list.

But I came up with the idea of Submissive being the title because I knew that it would draw people in because it has a sexual connotation and people are just horny. But my angle was submitting in a way of surrendering to the unknown and the strength that carries. To just submit in the way that “whatever is mine is mine.” Sometimes I feel like that is way more powerful than dominance. I feel like sometimes dominance can be fickle and fragile and too particular. I feel like submitting is the ultimate power and strength. That’s where I was coming from with it for the title.

In the leather and BDSM culture it’s often said that the dominant is only as dominant as the submissive allows. And in that way the submissive is the one really in control because they sort of lay out their boundaries and the dominant gets to be dominant within those parameters.

That is so powerful to me.

How was headlining your first tour earlier this year? I know obviously you’re onstage longer but vibe-wise how was that?

It was probably one of the most gratifying things I’ve ever done. Also one of the most tiring things I’ve ever done. Very different from opening up for another artist. I feel like there’s a pressure when you’re opening up for somebody else. I’ve just heard horror stories about people opening up and fans being horrible to them, though I never had that experience. I opened for Syd and that was my first time playing my music anywhere and I had just put out Colorway. That was my first tour and her fans were very receptive. Then my second tour was opening for my sister Kehlani which was very easy. They were very receptive to me because they knew me already.

But opening wasn’t as gratifying as knowing that I was doing my own show and that people bought tickets to come see me. It goes back to the real-life-always-outweighs-the-internet shit. Because the numbers can be so high and you don’t make people feel anything. It doesn’t add up. But when you see it in person… that’s what makes it worth it. When I’m super tired and don’t want to work, seeing people who tell me how my music makes them feel or seeing them wearing my merch makes me feel like, okay, this is real I can’t stop. I got to keep doing it. I can’t disappoint people.