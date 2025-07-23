Is this the release date of Chappell Roan’s new single?

A release date has seemingly been set for Chappell Roan‘s highly-anticipated new single!

On 23 July, the Grammy winner’s creative director, Ramisha Sattar, shared a video on her Instagram Stories featuring promo posters spotted around New York City — teasing a new track that fans suspect is the long-awaited, unreleased favourite, ‘The Subway’.

The first poster, in black and white, shows Roan in disguise, with only her eyes visible through a thick, heavily bearded wig. It reads: “Attention! Lost wig. Last seen at the Court St Station.”

The second poster drops the disguise, revealing Roan in her signature drag makeup and red hair — now with freshly cut bangs. Its caption reads: “Going through a breakup? GET BANGS!”

A bread tag also reveals that it is “best before August 1st”, which sapphic sleuths have concluded is the single’s release date.

Earlier this month, photos snapped in New York City captured Roan filming what appeared to be a mystery music video.

In one dramatic shot, she’s sprawled on her back in the middle of the road, with a mountain of her red hair tangled in the bumper of a yellow cab. In another, Roan-punzel poses on a fire escape with her hair cascading down the building.

According to fans who witnessed the shoot — a long-awaited return to Roan’s music video era following 2023’s ‘Hot to Go!’ — the track being played on set was ‘The Subway’, which she first debuted at Gov Ball 2024 and has included in several setlists since.

While 1 August hasn’t been officially confirmed as the date for Roan’s new single, something is clearly coming. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the yellow cab featured in the video bore a license plate reading “8×22” — a cryptic clue many initially believed pointed to the release date.

But now, speculation is shifting: could 1 August be the single drop, with 22 August tied to an album announcement? Perhaps even confirmation of CR2?

In March, however, Roan told a fan that she’s “so beyond, far away” from finishing her sophomore album. While details on CR2 remain scarce, it’s presumed that her breakup synthpop smash ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ and ‘The Giver’ – her first foray into country-pop – will be included on the tracklist.

And, in September 2024, Roan told Rolling Stone that she’s also recorded a ‘dance track, one that’s really 80s, one that’s acoustic and one that’s really organic, live-band 70s vibe’.