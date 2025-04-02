Yared Nuguse has come out publicly in the most heartwarming way.

On 29 March, the Olympic athlete ‘introduced’ the world to his boyfriend, Julian Falco, via seven intimate photos and videos on his Instagram page.

Nuguse also celebrated their one-year anniversary while joking, “Don’t act so surprised.”

His post was met with love and support from fellow athletes such as Chris Mosier, Courtney Wayment, Dani Jones, Grayson Murphy, Hunter Woodhall, Jeffrey McEachern, Kara Goucher, Kara Winger, Keira D’Amato, Nikki Hiltz, Oliver Hoare, Olivia Fabry and Raymond Braun.

Fabry requested “more Julian content,” Hiltz said she was “obsessed” and Wayment revealed that she’s “been waiting for this!”.

One fan left the following beautiful message: “I loved seeing this as I chatted with my queer XC/TF loving kiddo. I went back to show her about Tyro, Olympics and your world record. Thank you for sharing your authentic self to help the next generation.”

Nuguse, 25, is a middle-distance runner who specialises in the 1500 meters. In 2024, he earned a bronze medal at the Summer Olympics and finished second at the World Indoor Championships in Scotland.

He joins the expanding ranks of out Olympians; in 2024, approximately 199 queer athletes competed in the Paris Olympics and brought home 43 medals for Team LGBTQIA+.

Congratulations to Yared Nuguse!