Police say “no indication” of hate crime in killing of trans man Sam Nordquist

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable

Police have revealed that there is currently no evidence that the torture and murder of trans man Sam Nordquist was a hate crime.

Earlier this month, the New York State Police, SP Canandaigua, opened up a missing persons investigation after Nordquist’s family lost contact with him in January.

According to a press release, Nordquist travelled from Minnesota to New York to meet a woman he met online and was seen staying at a motel named Patty’s Lodge.

On 13 February, authorities found human remains believed to be Nordquist’s in a field in Yates County.

That same day, police arrested and charged Jennifer A Quijano, Kyle Sage, Patrick Goodwin, Emily Motyka and Precious Arzuaga – the aforementioned woman he met online – with murder in the second degree, depraved indifference.

According to a felony complaint obtained by ABC affiliate WHAM, before his death, the five suspects sexually assaulted Nordquist with a table leg and broomsticks and beat him with dog toys, sticks and belts.

“This is by far the worst homicide investigation that our office has ever been a part of,” Ontario County District Attorney James Ritts said in a press conference on 14 February.

New York State Police investigator Captian Kelly Swift added: “Our investigation has confirmed that from early December 2024 to February 2025, Sam was subjected to repeated acts of violence and torture in a manner that ultimately led to his death.

“We understand that the details of this case are deeply unsettling, and we want to assure the public that we are committed to seeking justice for Sam and his family.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following the tragic discovery and press conference, questions arose over whether Nordquist’s murder would be treated as a hate crime.

Due to the increased speculation and concern, the Ontario County District Attorney and New York State Police addressed the inquiries in a joint statement, urging the community to “not speculate into the motive behind” Nordquist’s murder.

The statement added: “At this time, we have no indication that Sam’s murder was a hate crime. To help alleviate the understandable concern his murder could be a hate crime, we are disclosing that Sam and his assailants were known to each other, identified as LGBTQ+, and at least one of the defendants lived with Sam in the time period leading up to the instant offence.

“The District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police are committed to providing a safe community for all people. We share the community’s shock at such a heinous act of violence, and understand the fear circulating amongst members of the LGBTQ+ community. We will follow any and all leads to ensure that the motive for this murder is uncovered.”

In response to the Ontario County District Attorney and New York State Police’s update, GLAAD released a statement urging authorities to still consider hate crime charges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLAAD (@glaad)

“While we are encouraged to see law enforcement act swiftly to investigate this horrific act, we caution investigators from ruling out hate crime charges,” they said.

“Anti-LGBTQ hate can be perpetuated by anyone, regardless of their relationship to the victim or their own gender identity or sexual orientation.”

Amid the ongoing legal process, family, friends and LGBTQIA+ activists have come together to honour Nordquist’s life through social media posts and gatherings.

On 17 February, the Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes held a vigil for Nordquist at the Wood Library in Canandaigua, per Democrat & Chronicle.

Many of the 100 attendees delivered speeches celebrating the 24-year-old’s life during the emotional event. They also took the time to demand justice and express the importance of solidarity within the LGBTQIA+ community.

As of writing, Nordquist’s family is hosting a GoFundMe to help with travel and living expenses.