Gay MAGA influencer found dead while awaiting trial on second-degree murder charge

Gay MAGA social media influencer Garrett Bruno has died at the age of 33.

According to Out, the West Hollywood native – who was known on social media as @Garrett.Travels – was found deceased in his parents’ Mount Dora, Florida-based home on 4 March.

As of writing, a cause of death has yet to be released. However, a rep for the Orange County Medical Examiners told Daily Mail that an investigation is ongoing.

At the time of his passing, Garrett was out on bail after he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder over a deadly October car crash that left one woman dead.

According to the WEHO Times, the incident occurred around 4:37 pm in West Hollywood, California.

83-year-old Esther Abouab and her husband were travelling eastbound on Fountain Avenue when another driver travelling northbound on Spalding Avenue – later identified as Bruno – allegedly crashed into them.

In an additional report from NBC Los Angeles, the collision resulted in the couple’s car getting pushed into a nearby parking garage.

Abouab was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, and her husband suffered serious injuries.

Weeks after the deadly crash, Bruno was involved in two scooter accidents, with the second crash resulting in him cracking his skull and going into a coma.

In November, the 33-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and reckless driving. However, he wasn’t taken into custody until December, after he woke up and was discharged from the hospital.

A month later, Bruno pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail, awaiting trial. He then travelled from California to Florida to be with his family.

During the 2024 presidential election, Bruno came under fire when he announced his support of Donald Trump and JD Vance on his Instagram Story. He later saved his posts supporting their conservative policies to his “Politics” highlights.