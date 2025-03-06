Catherine Duleep Singh: The Queer, Suffragist and Indian Princess we should all know about

Catherine Duleep Singh is today known best as a suffragist, a queer pioneer, and for being instrumental in aiding the escape of many Jewish families from Germany during the second World War.

The Indian princess moved to Germany in 1908 with her former governess and life partner, Lina Schafer, next to whom she also asked to be buried when she died. Historians will, of course, call them roommates, but today most recognise them as an iconic queer couple. We honour Catherine as a hero, and for me personally, she helped me reconcile my queer and South Asian identities through her bravery and authenticity.

As a queer and non-binary South Asian person, Catherine’s story is deeply personal. A few years ago, while volunteering for the Whitworth Art Gallery’s Undefining Queer exhibition in Manchester, I came across a beautiful gold saree. Its intricate embroidery shimmered under the gallery lights, catching my eye and, unknowingly at the time, my heart. Upon learning that the saree belonged to Catherine Duleep Singh, I felt an instant connection — not just to her story, but to my own heritage and identity.

The saree itself stands as a powerful symbol of South Asian heritage. Worn by as a sign of femininity for centuries, its drape holds histories of craftsmanship and artistry that were threatened by colonisation. Under British rule, the saree — and the expression of South Asian mastery and identity it represented — was diminished in an attempt to dominate and control the colonised populace. For Catherine, wearing a saree would have been an act of rebellion, perhaps a manner of expressing her queerness — a quiet yet bold assertion of her identity, against both colonial and societal norms.