This Pride, queer and trans icons write letters to their younger selves

Bel Priestley

To my younger self,

Never let someone else’s narrative define who you are.

People will try their hardest to discourage you from being yourself, but you must prevail – no matter what. Never, ever listen to haters; they are always wrong. It gets easier, and you’ll care less and less as time goes on.

You are incredibly strong – even if you don’t always feel that way, it’s true. Being trans is one of the hardest journeys anyone can face, and yet you are becoming the beautiful woman you’ve always wanted to be, with such grace.

Every day, you will grow more into the person you truly are and want to be. One day, you’ll feel fully like yourself – I promise. You’re going to achieve everything you dream of, and so much more. Just stay focused on you. Enjoy the process.

There will be challenges along the way, but don’t let them change who you are. Never forget where you come from or who you are. Let that knowledge empower and motivate you.

You are so special. Never forget that.

Love,

Bel x

Vanity Milan

To my younger self,

I know you’re scared. I know you’re confused. I know you’re constantly checking to see if the world has figured out your secret. You try to blend in, not stand out, and silence parts of yourself that are begging to shine.

But here’s the truth: you were never meant to shrink. There will come a day when you stop apologising for who you are. When you realise that Pride isn’t just a month or a parade. It’s a daily act of showing up for yourself, exactly as you are. You’ll learn that softness is strength. And your queerness? It’s not a burden. It’s your superpower. You’ll meet your people. You’ll fall in love. You’ll laugh, really laugh, without worrying about how you look or who’s watching. And the things you once tried to hide will become the things you’re most proud of.

It took time, but now, when I remove my make-up, I’m not erasing anything. I’m revealing everything. The confidence. The joy. The journey. The Pride. Every wipe is a reminder that I no longer need to hide because being me is worth celebrating.

Removing my make-up doesn’t strip anything away. It brings me closer to myself. Closer to truth. Closer to Pride.

With love,

Your older, prouder, unapologetic you

Charley Marlowe

To my younger self,

If I were to tell you one thing, it would be that there’s a reason you’ll feel the way you do.

There’s a reason you feel different. You’re gay and in hindsight you should have realised that a lot sooner.

I wish you’d been surrounded with more education and acceptance. But you always had a laugh regardless. And that’s made you who you are today. You’re still learning. And you’ll use your platform to advocate for the other members in your community. You are so loved, and I wish I could tell you that there’s nothing to be afraid of. It’ll all be okay.

Love,

Charley

Way of Yaw

To my younger self,

It’s okay not to totally understand yourself right now. It is a beautiful journey of self discovery.

Some people in your life won’t accept you, but you will find amazing people that totally embrace every part of you.

You will try to fit into the stereotypes of masculinity and femininity, but realise you are the best of both. You will see that your outward appearance does not define you.

Don’t allow people’s opinions of you to define you. Instead, let your confidence and authenticity guide you to your true self.

Love,

Yaw

Mitchell Halliday

To my younger self,

Instead of wondering why people aren’t accepting you, start thinking about why you aren’t accepting yourself.

The world might not see it right now, but as soon as you feel it, that will become infectious. Stand in your power, your power is yourself.

Love,

Mitchell

Jason Kwan

To my younger self,

You’re going to realise that not fitting in is your greatest strength. They’re going to say you’re too loud, too expressive, and too much. But all these things will make you the unique creative that you are.

People will soon embrace your expression and celebrate your creativity. So, give yourself time and patience to explore who you are. Have fun with it! You’re going to find an incredible chosen family who will uplift you and support you.

Don’t let those who doubt you define who you are. Keep breaking free and stomping forward. Trust me, it’s so worth the ride.

Love,

Jason