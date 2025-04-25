Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan raises £120,000 for trans charity after UK court ruling

Nicola Coughlan’s fundraiser supporting Not A Phase helped keep the charity’s vital services afloat.

On 16 April, the UK Supreme Court dealt a devastating blow to trans rights when it ruled that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

The decision stemmed from a dispute centring on whether a trans woman with a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) should be treated the same as a cisgender woman under the UK’s Equality Act 2010.

Shortly after the ruling was announced, trans people, other members of the LGBTQIA+ community, allies and advocacy groups took to social media to express their disappointment over the verdict –including Bridgerton star Coughlan.

“Like many people, I’m completely horrified by the Supreme Court’s ruling about trans people. To see an already marginalised community being further attacked, and attacked in law, is really stomach-churning and disgusting. And to see people celebrate it is more stomach-churning and disgusting,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram.

In addition to slamming the ruling, Coughlan announced a fundraiser for the UK-based trans charity Not A Phase, adding that she would match any donation up to £10,000.

“I would urge you to donate and share, and if you are a cisgender person, now is the time to speak up and make your voice heard and let your trans and non-binary friends, and the community at large, know that you’re there for them and will keep fighting for them,” she continued.

Fortunately, Coughlan’s call for action was met with immense support, with Not A Phase recently revealing that the fundraiser raised £120,000.

“Just 6 days ago, @nicolacoughlan posted a fundraiser supporting Not A Phase as a mark of solidarity to the trans+ community following the Supreme Court’s ruling,” the charity wrote in an Instagram post on 23 April.

“We have been overwhelmed with the generosity shown with every single donation. Thank you so much to Nicola for platforming us in this way. Less than 2 weeks ago, we shared about how we’d lost almost all of our corporate funding. This fundraising period has been an absolute lifeline for our charity.”

Towards the end of their statement, the group revealed that the fundraiser helped keep their support services up and running for their “4,000 service users across the UK.”

“Thank you @nicolacoughlan for prioritising our community during this time, and thank you to every single donor for supporting this fundraiser,” they concluded.

The exciting news was immediately celebrated in the comment section, with one person writing: “Happy to have donated for this great cause. Nicola, you queen, I am proud to call you my role model.”

Another person commented: “Proud to support someone like Nicola. And proud of every fan who stood behind her and helped make it happen.”

Coughlan also expressed excitement for the incredible fundraising results, writing: “So delighted so many kind people have raised so much xxxx.”

In addition to the beloved Derry Girls star, the fundraiser received support from Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel, Heartstopper/Agatha All Along star Joe Locke and Scissor Sisters member Jake Shears.

For more information on how you can support Not A Phase, click here.