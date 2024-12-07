“A devastating loss”: Tributes pour in following tragic death of trans adult star Apollo Moon

Transmasc adult content creator Apollo Moon has passed away at the age of 26.

The beloved performer, who family and friends knew as Forest Harader, was reportedly in intensive care before his sudden passing.

On 27 November, Apollo’s family first gave insight into his hospitalization on the fundraising website Meal Train.

“The Harader family received the unexpected and devastating news that their son/brother Forest was hospitalized in the ICU on life support,” they wrote.

“His parents will be taking an extended leave from work, and they, along with his sister Risa, can use any and all the support you can give during this difficult time.”

However, on 1 December, Apollo’s sister Risa shared a heartbreaking update, revealing that her brother “succumbed to his injuries and been pronounced brain dead.”

“Our family is devastated. Forest designated himself as an organ donor, and the hospital will be holding an honour walk (date and time to be determined) in celebration of his life and choice to help others,” Risa wrote.

“We appreciate all of your love and help during this difficult time. Your donations will help us with his celebration of life.”

As of this writing, his cause of death is unknown.

Since the devastating news was announced, many of Apollo’s industry peers, friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute and celebrate his life.

Gwen Adora wrote on X/Twitter: “Devastated to hear the news of Apollo Moon passing this morning. [Apollo Moon] you will be remembered as a trailblazer, a kind and beautiful force in this hard world and industry,” Adora wrote. “Forever in peace, may you dance among the stars.”

Cher Mii echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Sitting here listening to all the silly audio messages we used to leave each other, still in disbelief,” Cher wrote.

“I love this man dearly. There is so much I could say, but words would do little justice in properly conveying the depth of this loss. Your memory is a blessing.”

Rose Montoya tweeted, “Absolutely devastated to hear of your passing. I love you. RIP,” alongside a photoshoot they did in March.

A longtime fan added: “Rest in peace, Apollo Moon, watching you grow and spread positivity was always the highlight of my day 🙁 Fly high.

Before his tragic death, Apollo established a thriving and trailblazing career in the adult entertainment sphere.

In addition to breaking down barriers as a prominent person of colour performer in a white-dominated industry, the late social media figure used his platform to celebrate his trans identity and uplift others in the community.

In one of his tweets, posted on 25 November, Apollo wrote: “Being trans brought me so much joy, and there was nothing in this world that made me happier than sharing that experience with my community.”

In another post, he encouraged other trans people to be “extra gentle with themselves.”

“I wish I could hug every trans person in the world right now and tell them I love them,” he added.

To help support Apollo Moon’s family, click here. As of this writing, the Haraders have raised $19,456, with a goal set for $20,000.