Justice

Trump issues executive order to ban gender-affirming care for minors

By Megan Wallace

28th January 2025

Today (28 January) Donald Trump signed an executive order titled ‘Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation’.

The order bans so-called ‘chemical and surgical mutilation’ for under-19s: a term which is used throughout the document to describe gender-affirming care by way of hormone therapy (such as puberty blockers and ‘cross-sex hormones’) and surgeries (such as top surgery or bottom surgery). 

The order follows a suite of state-level bans on gender-affirming care for minors, with 26 states having passed laws restricting its provision by December 2024. Indeed, gender-affirming care for youth is a popular culture wars topic and the wording of Trump’s order plays into this – making reference to “countless children” accessing this care and referring to the care itself as “destructive and life-altering procedures” and “irreversible medical interventions”.

However, this is far from the case. Gender-affirming care has been shown to have positive outcomes for trans patients: hormone therapy leading to better depression outcomes and surgical interventions leading to reduced suicidality and better quality of life. Detransition rates are also low, with the highest estimate sitting at 8%

The insinuation that gender-affirming care for minors is widespread is also fundamentally untrue. 

On 6 January, JAMA Pediatrics published a peer-reviewed research letter which showed that the percentage of US teens receiving gender-affirming care via private insurance was very low, sitting at around 0.1%. For reference, the research used a data set of private insurance claims from 2018-2022 that included more than 5 million US teenagers.

“The total number of youth who had any diagnosis of gender dysphoria was less than 18,000,” Langdon Hughes, one of the letter’s co-authors, explained to NPR. “Among those folks, there were less than 1,000 [youth] that accessed puberty blockers and less than 2,000 that ever had access to hormones.”

Another research letter published by JAMA Network Open on 27 June 2024 demonstrated that gender-affirming surgeries are rarely performed on trans youth. It also found that cis minors and adults had higher utilisation of similar gender-affirming surgeries than their trans counterparts.