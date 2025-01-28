Trump issues executive order to ban gender-affirming care for minors

Today (28 January) Donald Trump signed an executive order titled ‘Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation’.

The order bans so-called ‘chemical and surgical mutilation’ for under-19s: a term which is used throughout the document to describe gender-affirming care by way of hormone therapy (such as puberty blockers and ‘cross-sex hormones’) and surgeries (such as top surgery or bottom surgery).

The order follows a suite of state-level bans on gender-affirming care for minors, with 26 states having passed laws restricting its provision by December 2024. Indeed, gender-affirming care for youth is a popular culture wars topic and the wording of Trump’s order plays into this – making reference to “countless children” accessing this care and referring to the care itself as “destructive and life-altering procedures” and “irreversible medical interventions”.

However, this is far from the case. Gender-affirming care has been shown to have positive outcomes for trans patients: hormone therapy leading to better depression outcomes and surgical interventions leading to reduced suicidality and better quality of life. Detransition rates are also low, with the highest estimate sitting at 8%.

The insinuation that gender-affirming care for minors is widespread is also fundamentally untrue.

On 6 January, JAMA Pediatrics published a peer-reviewed research letter which showed that the percentage of US teens receiving gender-affirming care via private insurance was very low, sitting at around 0.1%. For reference, the research used a data set of private insurance claims from 2018-2022 that included more than 5 million US teenagers.

“The total number of youth who had any diagnosis of gender dysphoria was less than 18,000,” Langdon Hughes, one of the letter’s co-authors, explained to NPR. “Among those folks, there were less than 1,000 [youth] that accessed puberty blockers and less than 2,000 that ever had access to hormones.”

Another research letter published by JAMA Network Open on 27 June 2024 demonstrated that gender-affirming surgeries are rarely performed on trans youth. It also found that cis minors and adults had higher utilisation of similar gender-affirming surgeries than their trans counterparts.