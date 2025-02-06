Trump’s latest executive order takes aim at trans women in sport

Yesterday (5 February), US President Trump signed yet another executive order targeting the trans community.

After taking aim at trans women’s access to single-sex spaces and undermining youth access to gender-affirming care, Trump is also homing in on trans women and girls in sport.

The executive order, named ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports’, takes immediate effect and concerns school, university and grassroots sports.

The order announces an intention to effectively ban all trans women and girls from female locker rooms and female sports. It also announces a desire that athletics associations and governing bodies change their policies to bar all trans women from competition in female sports, regardless of any measures taken to lower hormone levels.

More concerning still, it announces an aim of implementing these norms in international sports, by stating an intention to: “promote, including at the United Nations, international rules and norms governing sports competition to protect a sex-based female sports category”

Despite the extreme measures announced within the document, the number of out trans athletes is minimal. In December 2024, the NCAA president said in Senate testimony that he was aware of fewer than 10 trans athletes out of the 500,000 NCAA athletes competing at the college level.

What is an executive order?

Trump has issued around 40 of them since coming into office, but what exactly is an executive order?

As per the ACLU, the power to issue executive orders is granted to the US president in Article II of the Constitution. These are a kind of written directive, signed by the president, that orders the government to take certain actions.

However, it’s worth noting that an executive order doesn’t override federal laws or statues – but it sets the tone and priorities in policy. Statutes, FYI, come from Congress and are then signed by the president – but Congress can override vetoes which come from the president.