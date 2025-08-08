Twinless: Everything you need to know about Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney’s new gay film

Over the last few years, Dylan O’Brien has starred in some of the most critically acclaimed LGBTQIA+ led projects, such as the HBO comedy “Fantasmas,“ the rowdy HBO Max sitcom “The Other Two,“ and the gritty crime drama “Ponyboi.“ However, one of his most highly anticipated films to date has been Twinless.
Following its premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, buzz for the dark dramedy has been through the roof, not only due to its spectacular early reviews but also its gritty content, thanks to a particular scene leaking on social media. With the release date for Twinless right around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film.
What is the plot?
Written and directed by James Sweeney, Twinless follows two young men, Roman (O’Brien) and Dennis (Sweeney), who meet at a support group for people who have lost their twin. As they bond over their shared circumstance, the pair form an unlikely – and intense – friendship.
The synopsis adds: “Roman and Dennis both search for solace and an identity without their other halves and soon become inseparable outside the group. But when Roman meets Dennis’ ebullient co-worker Marcie, all is revealed to be not what it seems, as each man harbours secrets that could unravel everything.”
In an interview with Sundance Institute, Sweeney opened up about all things Twinless and why he felt the story needed to be told.
“I’ve been wanting to tell this story for a long, long time, so my honest answer is financing. My cheeky answer is: There has been a statistically significant increase in twin brothers worldwide since the 80s, so there are also more twins dying now than ever before,” he explained.
The cast and crew?
In addition to James Sweeney and Dylan O’Brien, the upcoming dramedy stars Aisling Franciosi (Speak No Evil), Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Tasha Smith (Survival of the Thickest), Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary), François Arnaud (Blindspot), Susan Park (Snowpiercer) and Cree Cicchino (And Just Like That…).
Twinless will mark the second feature-length film Sweeney has written, directed and starred in, with his first being the 2019 romantic comedy Straight Up. David Permut is also credited as a producer, while Greg Cotten is the film’s cinematographer.
Does the film have a release date?
Thankfully, Twinless has already been scheduled for release, and it’s not too far away. In April, director and star James Sweeney announced that the film had secured a deal with Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate, with it set to hit theatres on 5 September.
“I’m delighted to pair up with Roadside and Lionsgate to bring our film into theatres nationwide. I’m holding ample space for Twinless and look forward to overthinking future press quotes,” Sweeney said in his statement.
Roadside Attractions co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen praised Twinless as a “genuine comedic crowd pleaser and sophisticated examination of male friendship in the internet age”.
They also lauded Dylan O’Brien’s dual performance, calling it “nothing less than a star-defining turn,” while noting that Sweeney “declares himself a generational talent both in front of and behind the camera.”
David Permut, producer, added: “The sharp comedy depicts complex characters in such an irreverent, emotional and hysterical way. The chemistry between Dylan and James is absolutely combustible, and it’s a film that is best seen in a theater. I know we have found the right home at Roadside Attractions.”
What do the early reviews say?
Since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award, Twinless has earned universal acclaim, boasting a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Much of the praise was directed at James Sweeney and Dylan O’Brien’s performances, as well as the former’s depiction of — in the words of The Hollywood Reporter — “dry humor, gutting devastation, and emotional poignancy”.
The Guardian echoed similar sentiments, describing Twinless as a “dark and inventive comedy,” adding: “The journey that we’re taken on – unconventional and jarring, swinging between graphic gay sex, bracingly black humour and shock violence – is never, unlike many Sundance premieres, provocative for the sake of it.”
Will there be sexual content in Twinless?
As The Guardian review mentioned, Twinless is set to feature heaps of gay sexual content. It was also unofficially confirmed shortly after the film’s Sundance Film Festival premiere, when several scenes featuring James Sweeney and Dylan O’Brien’s characters engaging in graphic sexual intercourse were leaked on social media.
In a statement, a Sundance spokesperson said: “Twinless was a victim of some copyright infringement on various social media platforms, therefore the festival partnership with the filmmakers have made the decision to remove the film from the Sundance Film Festival online platform.
“We regret that online ticket holders will no longer be able to access the film. We acknowledge and regret the disappointment this may cause.
“However, part of our commitment to advocating for independent filmmakers is ensuring that they can protect the art that they have created – now and in the future.”
Is there a trailer?
Yes! There is a trailer for Twinless. In the teaser, Roman and Dennis form an inseparable straight-gay friendship, bonding over their respective affection for “boobs” and “balls” — with Dennis even trying to set Roman up with a gay friend, played by Yellowjackets star Arnaud.
However, as the teaser progresses, Roman and Dennis’ past begins to creep to the forefront, revealing that not everything is as it seems.
Check out the heartbreaking and funny trailer for Twinless below.