Twinless: Everything you need to know about Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney’s new gay film

Over the last few years, Dylan O’Brien has starred in some of the most critically acclaimed LGBTQIA+ led projects, such as the HBO comedy “Fantasmas,“ the rowdy HBO Max sitcom “The Other Two,“ and the gritty crime drama “Ponyboi.“ However, one of his most highly anticipated films to date has been Twinless.

Following its premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, buzz for the dark dramedy has been through the roof, not only due to its spectacular early reviews but also its gritty content, thanks to a particular scene leaking on social media. With the release date for Twinless right around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

What is the plot?

Written and directed by James Sweeney, Twinless follows two young men, Roman (O’Brien) and Dennis (Sweeney), who meet at a support group for people who have lost their twin. As they bond over their shared circumstance, the pair form an unlikely – and intense – friendship.

The synopsis adds: “Roman and Dennis both search for solace and an identity without their other halves and soon become inseparable outside the group. But when Roman meets Dennis’ ebullient co-worker Marcie, all is revealed to be not what it seems, as each man harbours secrets that could unravel everything.”

In an interview with Sundance Institute, Sweeney opened up about all things Twinless and why he felt the story needed to be told.

“I’ve been wanting to tell this story for a long, long time, so my honest answer is financing. My cheeky answer is: There has been a statistically significant increase in twin brothers worldwide since the 80s, so there are also more twins dying now than ever before,” he explained.

The cast and crew?

In addition to James Sweeney and Dylan O’Brien, the upcoming dramedy stars Aisling Franciosi (Speak No Evil), Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Tasha Smith (Survival of the Thickest), Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary), François Arnaud (Blindspot), Susan Park (Snowpiercer) and Cree Cicchino (And Just Like That…).

Twinless will mark the second feature-length film Sweeney has written, directed and starred in, with his first being the 2019 romantic comedy Straight Up. David Permut is also credited as a producer, while Greg Cotten is the film’s cinematographer.