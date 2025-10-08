This NSFW Twinless scene with Dylan O’Brien is going viral

Following its digital release, HD clips of Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney’s intimate scenes in Twinless have gone viral in a major way.

Written and directed by Sweeney, the psychological black comedy follows Roman (O’Brien), a man grieving the death of his identical twin, Rocky, who joins a support group for twinless twins and meets Dennis (Sweeney).

The synopsis adds: “Roman and Dennis both search for solace and an identity without their other halves and soon become inseparable outside the group. But when Roman meets Dennis’ ebullient co-worker Marcie, all is revealed to be not what it seems, as each man harbours secrets that could unravel everything.”

Also starring Aisling Franciosi (The Fall), Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Tasha Smith (Survival of the Thickest) and Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary), Twinless premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival (23 January), where it won the Audience Award.

The film went on to earn widespread critical acclaim, holding a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising Sweeney and O’Brien’s performances and Sweeney’s darkly funny take on grief.

A theatrical release followed on 5 September, and as of 5 October, Twinless is now available on digital platforms.

Inevitably, the film’s risqué sequences – which initially leaked in low quality after Sundance – have since circulated widely on Gay Twitter. (Spoilers incoming.)

In one scene, O’Brien’s character Rocky can be seen shirtless while making out with Dennis, instructing him to “pinch” his nipple — which Dennis enthusiastically does.

It sparked viral responses such as, “how do I become a gay actor?”, “imagine getting paid to do this to Dylan O’Brien,” and — referencing the Teen Wolf ship between O’Brien and Tyler Hoechlin’s characters — “I just know Derek Hale is somewhere mad af, punching a wall rn.”

“Pinch my nipple” isn’t the only scene from Twinless making waves.

(Again, major spoilers to follow!)

In another scene, towards the film’s end, Dennis and Rocky relax in their hotel room after a hockey game. Dennis works up the courage to reveal three big secrets: he’s not a twin; he once had a sexual encounter with Roman’s late brother Rocky (the scene above); and he was there the night Rocky died.

Before revealing the truth, Dennis offers Roman a foot massage that escalates into an awkward toe-sucking moment, driven by his attempt to recreate the sexual chemistry he once shared with Rocky.

O’Brien even addressed the scene in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where he revealed that he took extra precautions to make sure his feet were… ready.

“We were shooting in a real hotel. So, there was a tub, and before we shot it, I went in and scrubbed away,” he said.

Twinless is now out digitally, giving audiences everywhere the chance to see why it’s causing such a stir; from its heartfelt exploration of grief to its NSFW moments that fans can’t stop talking about.

Check out more reactions to the film below.