The Parenting, a gay comedy horror with an iconic cast, unveils hilarious first trailer

There’s demon dogs, a gay couple and a galore of mothers (in the literal and queer sense) in the first brilliant trailer for The Parenting.

From director Craig Johnson, the upcoming comedy horror centers on a young gay couple, Rohan (Nik Dodani) and Josh (Brandon Flynn), who welcome their parents for a weekend getaway at a secluded countryside home.

The official synopsis reads: “As tensions begin to flare between the more traditional Sharon and Frank and the laid-back Liddy and Cliff, the families soon realize that their rental – managed by eccentric local Brenda – is haunted by the presence of a 400-year-old poltergeist.

“When one parent becomes thoroughly possessed, it’s up to the young couple and their meddlesome BFF Sara to unite the families and stop the evil entity once and for all.”

The cast is absolutely stacked, with Dodani (Atypical) and Flynn (13 Reasons Why) joined by – brace yourselves – Parker Posey (The White Lotus), Vivian Bang (Always Be My Maybe), Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Brian Cox (Succession) and Edie Falco (The Sopranos).

In the trailer, Flynn warns that there’s “something really bad happening in this house,” before a series of spooky events unfold: a dog sinks its teeth into Kudrow’s hands, Cox inexplicably strips off, and Posey’s hair undergoes what we can only assume is a supernatural transformation into a complete disaster.

Meanwhile, various demonic creatures slither around the house.

The Parenting will premiere 13 March on Max. Watch the trailer below.