The Parenting: Gay comedy horror with Brandon Flynn and Lisa Kudrow gets release date

The Parenting, a gay comedy horror with an *insane* cast, has received an official release date.

Directed by Craig Johnson (Special), the film follows a young gay couple who invite their parents for a weekend retreat at a countryside rental.

As per the synopsis: “As tensions begin to flare between the more traditional Sharon and Frank and the laid-back Liddy and Cliff, the families soon realize that their rental – managed by eccentric local Brenda – is haunted by the presence of a 400-year-old poltergeist.

“When one parent becomes thoroughly possessed, it’s up to the young couple and their meddlesome BFF Sara to unite the families and stop the evil entity once and for all.”

As previously mentioned, The Parenting is backed by an all-star cast, with Succession star Brian Cox portraying Gerald and Friends slash The Comeback icon Lisa Kudrow playing Liddy.

Other industry veterans set to appear in the film include Edie Falco (The Sopranos) as Dorothy, Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) as John, Parker Posey (Scream 3) and Vivian Bang (Always Be My Maybe) as Lillian.

Lastly, Rohan and Josh – the gay couple at the centre of this sure-to-be queer horror classic – are portrayed by Nik Dodani and Brandon Flynn, respectively.

Donani memorably rose to fame in 2017 for his role as Zahid Raja in Netflix’s Atypical before starring in films like 2024’s Twisters and Disney’s Strange World.

Flynn also gained notoriety in 2017 for his dynamic performance as Justin Foley in the hit teen drama 13 Reasons Why. He has since gone on to star in films like Hellraiser and The Senior.

The Parenting is scheduled for release on 13 March on Max.