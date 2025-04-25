The Old Guard 2: New photos tease Charlize Theron and her immortal crew’s exciting return

The immortal warriors are back and better than ever in the first-look photos of The Old Guard 2.

Back in 2020, Netflix took movie enthusiasts on a larger-than-life, action-packed adventure with The Old Guard.

Based on Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández’s acclaimed comic series of the same name, the film focuses on a squad of centuries-old immortals and mercenaries – led by a hardened warrior called Andy (Charlize Theron) – who have the mysterious inability to die.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film also stars Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin), Matthias Schoenaerts (Amsterdam), Luca Marinelli (Martin Edin), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness) and Harry Melling (Pillion).

Upon its release, The Old Guard received widespread acclaim for its immersive story, Theron’s leading performance and the groundbreaking same-sex storyline between Kenzari and Marinelli’s characters, Joe and Nicky.

While a sequel to The Old Guard was greenlit in 2021, the upcoming film faced several delays.

Fortunately, on 23 April, Netflix finally shared new information about the highly anticipated project, including a new batch of first-look photos.

In one still, Theron’s character is seen walking away from incapacitated soldiers while wielding her iconic labrys weapon.

Another snapshot gives a sneak peek at the immortal crew raiding an unknown facility.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Theron teased that The Old Guard 2 will have “something for everyone.”

“Fans who loved the first film, fans who loved the original graphic novels – and brand-new fans who are looking for insane action, grounded and relatable characters, gorgeous locations, and a global cast of superstars,” she said.

“We’re going to meet some brand new characters. Andy and her warriors are back with a renewed sense of purpose. The stakes are even higher now that Anndy is mortal and can die – but that certainly won’t keep her out of the action.”

In a separate interview with Tudum, Rucka echoed similar sentiments while teasing the motives of the film’s characters this time around.

“We come into The Old Guard 2 with Andy on a mission, and one of the questions the second film raises is the legitimacy of that mission,” he explained.

“What I find most fascinating about these immortal characters is that fundamentally, they all face the same questions we do: What am I doing here? What is the purpose of my life.”

In addition to Theron, most of the original cast are reprising their roles in the sequel. The film will also feature two new faces, Uma Thurman and Henry Golding, with the latter playing “an enigmatic figure” named Tuah.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Andy (Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardise everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years. Andy, Nile (Layne), Joe (Kenzari), Nicky (Marinelli) and James Copley (Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence.”

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for The Old Guard 2, as it’s scheduled to premiere on 2 July on Netflix.

Check out the film’s new behind-the-scenes featurette here or below.