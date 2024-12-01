The Dregs: Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau joins the upcoming comedy thriller

Nava Mau has added another exciting project to her growing acting resume.

According to Deadline, the Baby Reindeer star has joined the cast of the upcoming comedy thriller The Dregs.

Set in Italy, the Connor Martin-directed film is set to follow a group of friends travelling to Tuscany.

However, when complex wounds and a cursed bottle of Vin Santo enter the picture, their trip takes an unexpected turn.

The Dregs will also star Benjamin Norris, Marta Pozzan, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, and Zach Tinker.

In a statement to the news outlet, producer Mike Stern expressed his excitement for Mau’s involvement.

“Nava was incredible on Baby Reindeer, and we are thrilled to have her join The Dregs. She is inventive, suspenseful, and painfully funny,” he said.

“Nava Ben, Maria, Zach and Marta bring authenticity and conviction to everything they do, and it’s a real honour to provide such a fun showcase for their talents.”

Mau’s casting in The Dregs comes a few months after it was announced that she joined the fifth and final season of Netflix’s psychological thriller You.

The breakout talent signed on to play Detective Marquez, meaning she’ll inevitably cross paths with Penn Badgley’s delusional and obsessive serial killer, Joe Goldberg.

Over the last few years, Mau’s star has steadily been on the rise within the entertainment sphere.

In 2021, the Femenina talent starred as Ana in the first season of HBO Max’s queer dramedy Generation, which was cancelled after one season.

Earlier this year, she found mainstream success in Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd’s lauded black comedy thriller in which he recounts his experience of being stalked and sexually assaulted by a mentally ill, middle-aged woman by the name of ‘Martha’.

As Teri, the therapist and love interest of Gadd’s character Donny, Mau made history as the first trans actress to be nominated for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie’ at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Mau later told Deadline that she cried for 45 minutes with “overwhelming joy” over the nomination, highlighting how trans actors “don’t get a lot of opportunities to develop our craft, grow as artists, and to be recognized for all that we are and all that we can be”.

“It has been a priceless experience being a part of this show. Every step of the way, I could feel the way the experience was transforming me, my life, and what feels possible,” she explained.