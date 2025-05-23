The Devil Wears Prada 2 lands release date!

A release date has been confirmed for the highly-anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

Following last year’s announcement that Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt will reprise their iconic roles in the sequel, Disney has now confirmed that the film will hit cinemas on 1 May 2026.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will reportedly follow Miranda Priestly (Streep) as she navigates her career “amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing,” where she goes head-to-head with Blunt’s character, Emily, now a “high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

It has not yet been confirmed whether Anne Hathaway will return as Andy Sachs, the aspiring journalist hired as Miranda’s personal assistant at Runway Magazine.

As for Stanley Tucci, who memorably played Runway’s art director Nigel, he recently told Variety: “I know they’re working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I’ll go to actor’s prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever.”

The original 2006 film, based on Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling novel of the same name, received universal critical acclaim and grossed over $326 million at the box office. Streep earned a Golden Globe Award for her performance, as well as an Academy Award nomination.

Also starring Simon Baker, Adrian Grenier, Gisele Bündchen, Tracie Thoms, Rich Sommer, Daniel Sunjata, and James Naughton, The Devil Wears Prada has since become a classic—particularly within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Elton John recently adapted the film into a West End musical, with Ugly Betty icon Vanessa Williams stepping into the role of Miranda Priestly.

Last year, Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt reunited at the 2024 SAG Awards, where they quoted iconic lines from the beloved coming-of-age drama while presenting an award. Revisit that legendary moment below.