Anne Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs in first look at The Devil Wears Prada 2

After weeks of buzzworthy casting news, our first glimpse of The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally here.

On 21 July, Anne Hathaway confirmed that filming for the highly-anticipated sequel has officially begun.

In a TikTok video, she’s seen brushing her teeth in a cerulean blue sweater — a clear nod to Andy Sachs’ iconic cerulean moment from the original film — alongside the caption: “Heading to werk. #dwp2.”

Another clip shows the Oscar winner posing in front of a giant “2” monument, while a separate Instagram post teases “Andy Sachs 2025,” with Hathaway laughing in a pinstripe vest and trousers.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will also see the return of Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, Tracie Thoms as Lily and Tibor Feldman as Irv Ravitz.

The film is set to follow Miranda as she navigates her career “amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing,” where she goes head-to-head with Emily, now a “high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

New cast members include Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express), Simone Ashley (Bridgerton), Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels), Justin Theroux (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), B.J. Novak (The Office) and Pauline Chalamet (The Sex Lives of College Girls).

And more: Helen J. Shen (Maybe Happy Ending), Conrad Ricamora (How to Get Away with Murder), Caleb Hearon (I Used to Be Funny), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Patrick Brammall (Evil).

Set for release on 1 May 2026, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will once again be directed by David Frankel.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling novel of the same name, the OG film was universally acclaimed and grossed over $326 million at the box office. Streep earned a Golden Globe Award for her performance, as well as an Academy Award nomination.

In the 20 years since its release, The Devil Wears Prada has become a classic – particularly within the LGBTQIA+ community. Elton John recently adapted the film into a West End musical, with Ugly Betty icon Vanessa Williams stepping into the role of Miranda Priestly.