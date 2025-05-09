I Saw the TV Glow director casts Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder in new “sleepover classic”

Jane Schoenbrun, the director of I Saw the TV Glow, has cast Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder in their highly-anticipated next film.

Titled Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, the film is Schoenbrun’s “best attempt at the ‘sleepover classic’: an insane yet cozy midnight odyssey that beckons to unsuspecting viewers from the horror section at the local video store.”

It will be produced by Plan B Entertainment, with Mubi financing the film in North America, Latin America, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Turkey, India, Australia and New Zealand.

Schoenbrun continued: “I couldn’t be more excited to be heading to sleepaway camp this summer with the mad comic genius Hannah Einbinder, the legendary Gillian Anderson, and the daring folks at Mubi and Plan B, who by greenlighting this movie have summoned a plague-like flood of blood, guts, and various other fluids to rain down on us all.”

Anderson, Emmy winner, author and gay icon, is best-known for her iconic roles as Dana Scully in The X-Files (1993-2018), Stella Gibson in The Fall (2013-2016) and Dr. Jean Milburn in Sex Education (2019-2023).

Last year, she carried on the iconic legacy of Milburn by exploring the complexities of female sexuality in her groundbreaking book Want. Anderson can next be seen alongside Jason Isaacs in the biographical drama The Salt Path, scheduled for release in the UK on 30 May.

Einbinder rose to stardom as bisexual writer Ava Daniels on the lauded Max comedy Hacks, for which she has received three nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards and three nominations at the Golden Globes. In 2024, she released her first comedy special on Max, titled Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go.

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma will be the third feature film from Schoenbrun after We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (2021) and I Saw the TV Glow (2024), both of which were released to overwhelming critical acclaim.

Heavily influenced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the latter psychological drama was lauded for Justice Smith and Jack Haven’s lead performances, its dark aesthetic and allegorical exploration of the trans experience.

Revisit the trailer for the brilliant I Saw the TV Glow below.