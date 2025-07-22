Sydney Sweeney transforms into queer boxing legend in new Christy still

A new still of Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin has been released, offering another glimpse at her remarkable transformation into the trailblazing queer boxing icon.

Directed by David Michô, the upcoming biopic – simply titled Christy – will chronicle the life of the aforementioned boxer, who competed from 1989 to 2012 and held the WBC female super welterweight title in 2009.

The following year, her husband James V. Martin stabbed her several times, shot her in the torso and left her for dead. Days before the attack, she told him that she was leaving him for her high school love, Sherry Lusk.

James, who will be played by Ben Foster, was convicted of second-degree murder and is currently serving a 25-year sentence in prison.

Additional stars include Merritt Weaver as Joyce Salters, Katy O’Brian as Lisa Holewyne, Ethan Embry as John Salters, Jess Gabor as Sherry Lusk, Chad L. Coleman as Don King and Tony Cavalero as James Maloney.

With a gum shield wedged in her mouth and a fire in her eyes, Sweeney is unrecognisable as Christy Martin in the latest still — sweaty, gloved and mid-bout in the boxing ring.

In October 2024, Sydney shared an official first-look at the film, telling fans that she spent months “immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman, a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring”.

She added: “Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength and hope, and I’m honoured to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all.”

Sweeney is best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Cassie on HBO’s acclaimed teen drama Euphoria, which is currently filming its highly-anticipated third season. She has continued to receive praise as the lead in films such as Reality, Anyone But You (both 2023) and Immaculate (2024).

Christy will have its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September. A theatrical release is yet to be announced.

Check out the new still of Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin below.