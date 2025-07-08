Red, White & Royal Blue 2: Uma Thurman back as US President and LGBTQIA+ ally!

Uma Thurman, the reigning President of the United States, has confirmed that she will return for the upcoming sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue.

Promoting her new film The Old Guard 2, the icon played a game of “Guess Your Movie” with Letterboxd, where she gushed about her love for Prime Video’s acclaimed LGBTQIA+ rom-com.

“It was a really fun role,” Thurman said of Ellen Claremont-Diaz, the president and mother of Taylor Zakhar Perez’s co-lead, Alex. She went on to reveal that she shot Red, White & Royal Blue “in between” The Old Guard 2 due to complications with her health.

“That movie was a joy. I worked with my dialect maestro, Tim Monich, to do one of my fun dialect characters,” she explained, referencing the Southern drawl she adopted for Ellen. “Some people tease me [about the accent], but I like playing fun characters!”

Thurman continued to share how much she “loved” Ellen, particularly in an alternate political timeline where a liberal woman was President of the United States, calling it an “alternative, better world”.

When asked if she’ll return for the upcoming sequel, which was confirmed by Prime Video in May 2024, Thurman answered: “When it’s ready, I will do it. We don’t know what Ellen will be up to, but she’ll be up to something!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Red, White & Royal Blue 2 will also see the return of Zakhar Perez as Alex and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry.

While details about the plot and its release date remain scarce, Casey McQuiston – author of the original book and co-screenwriter for the sequel – shared a general overview of what fans can expect in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

“The sequel is a glimpse into Alex and Henry’s life after the confetti has finished falling from the first movie, and you have to move forward together as two adults in a real, serious adult partnership,” McQuiston explained.

“With pressures and expectations and dreams that might be coming into conflict with each other, and things that might be pulling them and pushing them in different directions and how they navigate that together. So as vaguely as possible, that’s what I’m allowed to say.”

The author also revealed that they have been hard at work on the script with Matthew López, who directed the first film, adding: “And I’ve spoken to a lot of the cast about the sequel, and that they’re all so excited about it, and about hopefully moving forward with the next steps.”

Upon release, Red, White & Royal Blue received widespread acclaim for its faithfulness to the source material and for the performances of Zakhar Perez and Galitzine, as well as their undeniable chemistry on and off screen.

Receiving a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie, Red, White & Royal Blue has since been lauded as one of the greatest LGBTQIA+ films of the decade.

While we wait for more news on the sequel, you can revisit our ranking of Alex and Henry’s five best scenes from the 2023 film here.