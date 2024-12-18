Queer: Drew Starkey reveals whether he wore a prosthetic for his nude scenes

Queer star Drew Starkey has shared behind-the-scenes details about his nude scenes.

On 13 December, the Luca Guadagnino-directed film finally made its way to cinemas in the UK.

Based on William S Burrough’s 1985 short novel of the same name, the drama follows Lee ( Daniel Craig), an American expat who flees to Mexico following a drug bust in New Orleans. While in Mexico City, he becomes infatuated with Eugene Allerton (Starkey), a young discharged serviceman from the American Navy.

In addition to Craig and Starkey, Queer features Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, Henry Zaga, Drew Droege, Ariel Schulman and the acting debut of singer-songwriter Omar Apollo.

Since its release, the film has received universal acclaim from critics and movie enthusiasts, with many lauding its dynamic themes, cast performances and score.

Alongside the aforementioned praises, Queer’s sex scenes and the full frontal moments from Starkey and Apollo have also captivated viewers.

In a recent interview with TIME Magazine, the Outer Banks star shared new behind-the-scenes details about creating the film’s NSFW content –revealing that he wore a prosthetic for his nude scenes.

However, Apollo – who also shares a love scene with Craig – refrained from confirming or denying the authenticity of his nude appearance.

When asked why he didn’t go full frontal in Queer, Craig told the publication: “They’re young. They’re young and beautiful.”

Elsewhere in the piece, Starkey gushed about his and Craig’s movement rehearsal, stating that it helped break the ice for their love scenes.

“We got to embarrass ourselves in front of one another – and have little accomplishments in the choreography with each other. That imbued its way into everything,” he explained.

Craig added: “Sex is wonderful and messy and complicated, and hopefully, we’ve managed to stick that on the screen because that’s what happens in the bedroom.”

This isn’t the first time the cast dished about bringing to life Queer’s sexual content.

In a September feature for Interview Magazine, Apollo described the creative process for his sex scene with Craig as a “vibe.”

“I don’t know if I could say this, but we were drinking gin and tonics before our scene. It was a vibe. I had a really cool experience with him. He definitely has this presence to him that is felt from far away,” the ‘Ivory’ explained to Starkey.

“I remember asking him, ‘How do you feel when the camera’s on?” And he said, ‘To be honest, every time the camera’s on me, I’m terrified.’ I thought that was beautiful. You have to be vulnerable. You have to be open to these emotions. It was such an honest answer.”

In a separate interview with Variety, Starkey was questioned on his “pretty steamy scenes” with Craig, saying they were both “game for anything”.

“We just were like, “Let’s go for it, let’s have fun.” So he was a great partner to have in that. I think him and I share that same mentality of just not giving a shit,” he explained.

Queer is now playing in cinemas in both the US and UK. Check out the trailer below.